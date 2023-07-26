Video Shows Construction Crane Catching Fire, Collapsing in New York City The accident occurred in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan.

By Emily Rella

Disaster struck near midtown Manhattan early Wednesday morning after a construction crane collapsed and struck a building, starting a massive fire.

The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. at a building site at 550 10th Avenue near 41st Street in Hell's Kitchen.

When the fire broke out, the crane operator was still inside the unit, according to reports. Six people, including two firefighters, reportedly have non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Horrifying footage of the incident shows the top of the machinery detaching and crashing into the side of an adjacent high-rise building as onlookers and witnesses begin to scream and sprint away.

Black smoke and flames can be seeming flying from the platform of the crane, which authorities have called a five-alarm fire.

Images shared on social media by the NYC Mayor's office show the damage and collapsed pieces of the crane in the middle of the street.

Nearby buildings were evacuated following the initial collapse.

FDNY is urging residents to avoid the area and to expect traffic delays and excess smoke.

This is a developing story.

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'So Very Tragic': Coast Guard Calls Off Search For Man Who Jumped Off Cruise Ship

The man has been identified as 30-year-old Jaylen Hill.

By Emily Rella
Devices

Save Your Business Money With This High Quality, Refurbished HP Desktop, Just $209.99

If you need to cut back on your IT spending while keeping productivity high, consider the deal on this high-spec HP desktop.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Google Engineers Rake in Big Bucks with Base Salaries up to $718,000, According to a New Report

The data comes from an internal spreadsheet shared among Google employees, comprised of information from over 12,000 U.S. workers for 2022.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Leadership

Whole Foods Co-Founder John Mackey Talks His New Health and Wellness Venture, What He'd Tell His 24-Year-Old Self, and the 2 Types of Entrepreneurs

The 69-year-old businessman's next entrepreneurial act, Love.Life, is here — and he's having a lot of fun in startup mode.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'Truly Unprecedented': If You Are Hoping to Score a Lionel Messi Soccer Jersey, You Are Going to Wait a Very Long Time

The soccer superstar's authentic Inter Miami jersey is sold out through October.

By Dan Bova
Green Entrepreneur

3 Studies Show What Sustainability Really Does to Your Bottom Line

Don't just ride the wave of business trends. Dig into the data.

By Thomas McKinlay