The accident occurred in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan.

Disaster struck near midtown Manhattan early Wednesday morning after a construction crane collapsed and struck a building, starting a massive fire.

The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. at a building site at 550 10th Avenue near 41st Street in Hell's Kitchen.

When the fire broke out, the crane operator was still inside the unit, according to reports. Six people, including two firefighters, reportedly have non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Horrifying footage of the incident shows the top of the machinery detaching and crashing into the side of an adjacent high-rise building as onlookers and witnesses begin to scream and sprint away.

Video from Alex Lee, who lives across the street from the crane collapse and fire on 10th Ave and 41st street. @wcbs880 @1010WINS photo credit Alex Lee, NYC. pic.twitter.com/2nqPkPUXWi — Marla Diamond (@MDiamond8) July 26, 2023

Scary footage of this morning's crane collapse in NYC from a coworker of mine. @nytimes, in case you want to use it. pic.twitter.com/hVm4Ti5ecW — Roman (@codeRoman) July 26, 2023

Praying everyone in NYC is ok after a crane caught fire and fell onto a building and into the street. pic.twitter.com/j3iLGEDIEj — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) July 26, 2023

Black smoke and flames can be seeming flying from the platform of the crane, which authorities have called a five-alarm fire.

Images shared on social media by the NYC Mayor's office show the damage and collapsed pieces of the crane in the middle of the street.

FDNY units are currently operating at a crane collapse and fire at 550 Tenth Avenue in Manhattan. Please avoid the area of 10th Avenue and 11th Avenue from West 41 Street to West 42 Street. Please use alternate routes and expect traffic in the area. pic.twitter.com/lEc03WwnWd — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) July 26, 2023

Nearby buildings were evacuated following the initial collapse.

FDNY is urging residents to avoid the area and to expect traffic delays and excess smoke.

This is a developing story.