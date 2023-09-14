The sign was located at the intersection of Montrose Boulevard and Westheimer Road in Houston, Texas.

That's one way to warn of harsh temperatures!

A post on X by Mizanur Rahman, the editor-in-chief of The Houston Landing, is going viral after he noticed some choice words on a construction sign while traveling to work in Houston, Texas, on Monday around 8:15 a.m.

"Well this made my commute to our office this morning rather entertaining," he noted before posting a photo of the signage that he said was by the corner of Montrose Boulevard and Westheimer Road.

Photo has been blacked out to censor profanity. The original image can be seen in the link above.

"Due to weather, go f--k yourself," the sign read. (Without any filter.)

In a second post, Rahman clarified that the sign still had not been fixed nearly three hours later after he had finished his office work for the day.

According to Weather Underground, temperatures in Houston reached a high of 96 degrees on Monday with a high of 73% humidity.

Related: McDonald's Removes 'Tasteless' Ad Placed Next to Crematorium

Though the culprit behind the crude messaging has yet to be identified, an employee with Houston Public Works explained to Chron that in order for the sign to have been programmed, they must have had access to the lockbox attached to the sign.

"This sign was not a Houston Public Works sign. A City inspector visited the location and turned the sign off," the source told the outlet via email. "We were unable to locate who the sign belonged to."

It can be assumed that the person who posted the message most likely has experience in construction.

The photo of the sign had been viewed over 230,400 times as of Thursday afternoon.

"At least half of the people at that particular intersection need to be humbled by that sign," one person joked on X in response to the sign.

"Yeah, sounds like H-town all right," another said. "Home of crazy a-- weather and never-ending road work."

This isn't the first time in recent months that construction signs have been hacked to display unsavory messages to oncoming passengers.

In July, a construction sign was hacked in the Montgomery County area of Virginia to display a racist message on a busy intersection.

Another construction sign was hacked in South Boston just a week ago to display another racist message, referring to a meeting of a hate group on Labor Day.

In all three cases, the culprits have not been determined.