Would You Take a Pay Cut to Help Your Staff? Container Store CEO Cuts Salary By Almost $100,000 to Guarantee Pay Raises for Employees The CEO's pay cut comes amid declining sales for The Container Store.

By Sam Silverman

Key Takeaways

  • The news comes after the Container Store laid off a portion of its staff in May.
  • The CEO earned a total of $2.57 million last year.

The Container Store CEO is taking one for the team.

Satish Malhotra, who has been CEO of the company since 2021, is taking a voluntary 10% pay cut to ensure his staffers receive their annual merit increases, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Malhotra's salary will drop from $925,000 to $832,000 for six months, effective October 1, according to a federal filing. The nearly $100,000 pay reduction comes after he earned $2.57 million in compensation, including stock awards, last year. His normal salary is expected to be reinstated on April 1.

Related: 5 Container Store Essentials for Marie Kondo-ing your Workspace

The CEO's pay reduction comes as the storage and organization retailer saw a 21.1% decline in sales in July, with online sales dropping by 15.8%, according to the Morning News, which was the first outlet to report Malhotra's pay decrease. The Container Store is headquartered in Coppell, a suburb of Dallas.

The news comes after recent layoffs for the company. In May, the retailer cut support center jobs by 15% and reduced in-store roles by less than 3% at its 97 locations across the country, per the New York Post.

Malhotra isn't the first CEO to take a pay cut due to the pandemic and ongoing economic challenges. Apple CEO Tim Cook reduced his pay by 40% in 2023, while Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon cut his pay by 30% in 2022, according to Business Insider.

Additionally, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan reduced his salary by 98% following a round of layoffs at the company in February. "I want to show accountability not just in words but in my own actions," Yuan said of his pay cut at the time.
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. She writes for our news team with a focus on investigating scandals. Her coverage and expertise span from business news, entrepreneurship, technology, and true crime, to the latest in entertainment and TV news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Retail Businesses News and Trends Business News CEO

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

Its First Year, This Startup Struggled to Get 75 Clients. Five Years Later, They Have 18,000. Here's How They Did It.

Financial planning startup Facet knew they were targeting a huge untapped market. But getting clients wasn't as easy as they hoped.

By Liz Brody
Buying / Investing in Business

Get Better at Real Estate Investing with Mashvisor — on Sale for Just $39.99

A lifetime subscription regularly costs $899.

By Entrepreneur Store
Productivity

There's a Scientific Reason You Can't Stop Thinking About Unfinished Tasks. Learning to Harness That Energy Will Make You More Productive.

Why unfinished work captures our attention more than finished tasks, and how to leverage that psychological tendency for both personal and professional betterment.

By Aytekin Tank
Leadership

Master Time Management by Using These Essential Tips for Self-Employed Entrepreneurs

These key time management tips have not only helped me stay afloat amidst the chaos but have bolstered my business and reputation.

By Mauricio Umansky
Growing a Business

5 Surefire Ways to Grow Your Remote Business

Many people dream of having their own business, and today, that dream often extends to doing so remotely. But what does it take to make that dream a reality?

By Emily Reynolds Bergh
Franchise

Franchise Legalese Defined — A Deep Dive Into Franchising Definitions

Before you can decide if you should franchise, find out exactly what you're getting yourself into.

By Mark Siebert