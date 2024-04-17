You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

A Surprising Number of U.S. Couples Have Secret Financial Accounts, According to a New Survey — And Most Have Not Talked About a Key Retirement Question Two in five Gen X and young Boomer couples surveyed do not have a financial plan in place for retiring together.

By Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • A new survey of Gen X and Boomer couples found the majority of respondents between the ages of 45 and 70 had yet to establish a retirement or estate plan together.
  • One in seven respondents stated that they have financial accounts they keep secret from their partner.
entrepreneur daily

A new report released on Wednesday by Ameriprise Financial found that a majority of Gen X and young Boomer couples have delayed taking action on retirement.

The financial services company surveyed 1,500 U.S. couples within 10 years of retirement, between the ages of 45 and 70. The goal was to understand how couples of a certain income bracket think about money: Nearly three out of four couples surveyed indicated that they had been together for at least 20 years and all couples had at least $100,000 in investible assets.

The study found that a quarter of couples hadn't yet agreed on how much money they needed to save for retirement or spend on children and grandchildren both now and as part of their estates.

Related: Here's One Thing Americans Would Take a Pay Cut For — Besides Remote Work

Meanwhile, two in five couples did not have a financial plan in place, with nearly the same amount admitting that they had yet to figure out how to make the same amount of money as their current paychecks in retirement.

The report also found that 51% of couples had not set up an estate plan, which is a collection of documents that includes a will but adds in additional protections that apply while a person is alive, like a letter of intent, healthcare power of attorney, and guardianship designations.

The advantage of an estate plan, according to Find Law, is that it establishes what the person wants to happen if they become unable to communicate their wishes on their own and require someone to take care of them.

"Our research shows couples trust one another and share the same dreams for retirement, but that doesn't necessarily mean they've mutually agreed on how they'll spend, save, and give away their money when the time comes," said Marcy Keckler, senior vice president of financial advice strategy at Ameriprise. "Some couples avoid discussing these topics because they feel overwhelmed – especially knowing that unexpected events can happen at any time – but putting it off can lead to challenges down the road."

Interestingly, some respondents said that they had money saved away that their partner didn't know about. One in seven of the 3,000 people surveyed said that they had a secret account, and half of them said that the balance in that account was more than $10,000.

Nearly a quarter of respondents with secret accounts had balances of $50,000 or more.

Related: The No. 1 State to Retire in Might Not Even Be on Your Radar

Still, the survey found that 94% of U.S. couples say they're honest with each other about finances, and 91% have the same retirement goals— but most have delayed taking action.

Longstanding couples, who had been together for at least 20 years and who comprised 72% of the survey respondents, said that their top three pieces of advice were to communicate openly about financial goals, find healthy ways to resolve financial disagreements, and choose a financial advisor together.

"The sage wisdom from these couples is clear: getting on the same page with your spouse or partner about money and retirement is critical," Keckler said.

Related: Kevin O'Leary Says 'Do Not' Merge Finances, Bank Accounts With Your Spouse: 'I Forbid It in My Own Family
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Models

Why the Coaching Industry Is Poised for Transformative Growth in the Gig Economy Era — and How to Navigate the Waves of Change

This article highlights five trends shaping the coaching industry and offers insights into how entrepreneurs can adapt and thrive in this evolving landscape.

By Alina Trigubenko
Business News

Days After Layoffs, Tesla Pushes Stockholders to Approve Elon Musk's $56 Billion Pay Package

Tesla claims that Musk has not been paid in six years.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Watch Now: Tapping into Your Unconventional Thinking and Using It to Create a Million-Dollar Business

This husband-and-wife power duo is the founder of the fastest-growing direct-to-consumer kid's food brand in the U.S. Here's their advice to our subscribers.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

After Noticing That Dogs Had Better Fresh Food Options Than Babies, This Entrepreneurial Couple Started a Company. 50 Million Meals Later, They're Running the Fastest-Growing Kids Meal Delivery Company in America.

Ben Lewis and Angela Vranich, co-founders of Little Spoon, detail the launch and massive growth of their healthy baby and kids food brand.

By Dan Bova
Thought Leaders

How to Make the Most of In-Person Gatherings for Remote and Hybrid Teams

Encourage meaningful interactions and draw more value from in-person experiences.

By Cheri Beranek
Leadership

AI vs. Humanity — Why Humans Will Always Win in Content Creation

With the proliferation and integration of AI across organizations and business units, PR and marketing professionals may be tempted to lean into this new technology more than recommended.

By Cara Sloman