Burnt Sienna Bouquet Anyone? A Beloved Crayon-Maker Is Getting Into the Flower Business. Crayola just launched an online flower shop.

By Sam Silverman

  • People will be able to buy bouquets from Crayola Flowers, with prices ranging from $49 to $150.
  • Crayola's new business venture is in collaboration with Mrs. Bloom's.

Those flower bouquets you drew as a kid can finally jump off the page, thanks to Crayola's latest endeavor.

On Tuesday, the art supply brand launched an online florist called Crayola Flowers in partnership with Mrs. Bloom's, a flower distributor, per CNN. The two companies will sell bouquets nationwide, with prices ranging from $49 to $150.

Mrs. Bloom's has been distributing flowers for 20 years with fundraising and helping nonprofits at the forefront of its mission, according to the Crayola Flowers website. Crayola Flowers will be a fundraising platform where buyers can select a nonprofit to receive a percentage of their purchase. Nonprofit organizations can also create storefronts for supporters to purchase flowers, with 10% to 50% of the proceeds going to the charity.

"Instead of just selling flowers when they're needed, why not unite this idea of color and creativity with spreading kindness?" Warren Schorr, Crayola's senior vice president of business development, global licensing and experiences, said in an interview with CNN.

Crayola Flowers will also launch a mobile truck storefront to help with fundraising efforts at various events.

Crayola has been in operation since 1903. Today, the company is a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards.

Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. She writes for our news team with a focus on investigating scandals. Her coverage and expertise span from business news, entrepreneurship, technology, and true crime, to the latest in entertainment and TV news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

