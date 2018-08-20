Cyber Monday Sale! 50% Off All Access

'Crazy Rich Asians' Makes Crazy Box Office History. 3 Things to Know Today. Stay in the know in 60 seconds.

By Dan Bova

  1. Sleep guru Arianna Huffington tweeted Elon Musk, pleading with him to abandon his around-the-clock work schedule and to get more rest. Musk replied rather grumpily with a flat out no, writing, "You think this is an option. It is not.'' To quote a best-selling book narrated by Samuel L. Jackon, "Elon, go the @#$% to sleep!"
  2. Got a great, really really short idea for a movie? GIPHY announced it is launching a film festival for gifs. The winner of the Nov. 8 awards will receive a not-so-tiny $10,000 prize. Submit your mini masterpiece here.
  3. Crazy Rich Asians made crazy history this weekend. The first Hollywood film with an all-Asian cast in 25 years earned $34 million, making it the first rom-com in three years to open to over $20 million. Note to entrepreneurs: people are hungry for something different.

Watch the previous 3 Things to Know video: Uber's Earnings and an Unexpected Apple Pop Up Shop
