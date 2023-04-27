'Who Asked For This?': Fast-Food Fans Confused About Wendy's New Item Hitting Shelves

The canned food will roll out to grocers nationwide this summer.

Emily Rella

Wendy's
Wendy's New Homestyle Canned Chili

A cult-favorite Wendy's item will soon hit grocery store shelves — but fans of the fast food chain are having mixed reactions to the decision.

Wendy's announced that it will be selling its famous chili with beans nationwide for $4.49 a can, more than double the price of an average small order of chili in the U.S. ($2.09).

The chain will launch the item in partnership with canned goods behemoth Conagra Brands and will feature the same recipe it's known for — peppers, beans, tomato sauce, and, of course, Wendy's beef.

"Wendy's Chili has been a beloved menu item since our beginnings in 1969," said Carl Loredo, Global Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company, in a release. "We're thrilled about the partnership with Conagra Brands and to have the opportunity to bring our brand's iconic chili flavor to even more fans. When the Wendy's chili craving hits, you now have two delicious ways to get your fix – at retail stores or in our restaurants."

Some people are happy with the news.

However, not everyone on social media seemed to be too hyped about the idea.

Many pointed out that Wendy's in-store chili is allegedly made with day-old meat, but the release didn't say whether or not the canned version would feature day-of cooked ground beef.

Wendy's said that the new store-bought item would be available nationwide this summer but didn't specify a date.

The fast food chain follows Starbuck's path, which made its popular Pink Drink available to mass grocers earlier this month.

Wendy's was up over 11% in a one-year period as of Thursday afternoon.
