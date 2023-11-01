Armed Delta Co-Pilot Indicted After Threatening to Shoot Captain 'Multiple Times' Mid-Flight Jonathan Dunn was indicted on October 18 by a Utah grand jury.

By Emily Rella

Jonathan Dunn, a former Delta Airlines co-pilot, was indicted by a Utah grand jury on October 18 after threatening to shoot the captain on an August 2022 flight that was set to be diverted due to a passenger with a medical condition.

"Dunn was authorized to carry a firearm through the Transportation Security Administration's Federal Flight Deck Officer program," the Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General confirmed on Tuesday. "After a disagreement about a potential flight diversion due to a passenger medical event, Dunn told the Captain they would be shot multiple times if the Captain diverted the flight."

Related: Off-Duty Pilot Had 'Breakdown' When He Tried to Shut Engine

The TSA FFDO program was created in 2002 after the attacks of September 11, 2001, and allows qualified pilots to "use firearms to defend against an act of criminal violence and air piracy while attempting to gain control of an aircraft."

This means that pilots in the program are permitted to carry TSA-approved weaponry to arm themselves in the cockpit during flights should there be an attempted hijacking or criminal takeover of the flight.

TSA confirmed to CBS that Dunn is no longer a part of the FFDO program, though more details were not given about the case at this time.

Delta did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.

Related: Plane Crashes Off Crowded Beach, Lifeguards Save Pilot
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

The Best Holiday Marketing Strategy for Amazon Sellers

Skyrocket holiday sales with this simple, proven holiday marketing strategy for Amazon sellers of all budgets to break through the noise.

By Tanner Rankin
Business Process

3 Mindset Shifts That Will Turn Any Successful Company into a Significant One

Going from successful to significant requires critical mindset shifts — from income generation to value creation.

By Scott Snider
Leadership

When He Tried to Buy and Develop a Distressed Shopping Center in Baltimore, He Found an 80-Year-Old Legal Covenant That Banned Black Ownership. Here's What He Did Next.

Lyneir Richardson, co-founder and CEO of Chicago TREND Corporation, discusses the company's efforts to accelerate economic development in urban neighborhoods.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Collaboration

Demolish Your Company's Silos to Unlock Organizational Efficiency – Here's How.

Here are several actionable steps to breaking down silos within your own organization to unlock the agility and strength that come from collaborative ecosystems.

By Francois Lacas
Business News

'It's Soul-Crushing': Tearful Gen Z Rant About Commuting, In-Office Work Divides Internet

The video by @brielleybelly123 has been viewed more than eight million times.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Bill Gates' Former Right-Hand Man Is Now the 5th Richest Person in the World

Ballmer was Microsoft's 30th employee when he started in 1980.

By Sam Silverman