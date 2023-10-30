The Widespread Return to Office Has Spiked Sales for One Fresh-Smelling Product Deodorant sales are on the rise as people forgo remote work.

By Sam Silverman

Key Takeaways

  • Deodorant makers say it gives people a boost of confidence before taking on the day.
  • The product is one of the fastest-growing self-care categories.

As people return to the office, they're getting their hygiene in shape, too.

Unilever, the maker of personal care products for brands like Dove, saw a 15% increase in deodorant sales in its most recent earnings report, and the company attributes the rise in sales to people socializing in the office following the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Many people didn't use deodorant as much when they were in lockdown and working from home, and some recovery in that is coming through," Graeme Pitkethly, the company's finance director, told The Guardian.

Procter & Gamble, which makes Old Spice and Secret deodorant, saw a 9% increase in grooming product sales and a 5% increase in beauty product sales in the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, according to the New York Post.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that deodorant is one of the fastest-growing self-care products as people prioritize deodorant like perfume and switch between scents.

"You wake up, brush your teeth and put deodorant on. It's your first boost of confidence," Esi Eggleston, president of Unilever's U.S. operations, told the outlet.
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. She writes for our news team with a focus on investigating scandals. Her coverage and expertise span from business news, entrepreneurship, technology, and true crime, to the latest in entertainment and TV news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

Hygiene Business News Remote Workers Return To The Offices

