As people return to the office, they're getting their hygiene in shape, too.

Unilever, the maker of personal care products for brands like Dove, saw a 15% increase in deodorant sales in its most recent earnings report, and the company attributes the rise in sales to people socializing in the office following the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Many people didn't use deodorant as much when they were in lockdown and working from home, and some recovery in that is coming through," Graeme Pitkethly, the company's finance director, told The Guardian.

Procter & Gamble, which makes Old Spice and Secret deodorant, saw a 9% increase in grooming product sales and a 5% increase in beauty product sales in the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, according to the New York Post.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that deodorant is one of the fastest-growing self-care products as people prioritize deodorant like perfume and switch between scents.

"You wake up, brush your teeth and put deodorant on. It's your first boost of confidence," Esi Eggleston, president of Unilever's U.S. operations, told the outlet.