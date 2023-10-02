'This Is Getting Outta Control': Disney+ Cracks Down on Password Sharing Outside of One Household For Canadian customers, the streaming service is following Netflix's unpopular new policy.

By Emily Rella

Key Takeaways

  • Disney+ will begin banning Canada-based subscribers from sharing account passwords outside of one singular household.
  • The new policy will go into effect on October 12.
  • Many subscribers are furious about the changes.

Disney+ subscribers are not going to be thrilled upon hearing this less-than-magical news.

The Walt Disney Co. announced last week that residents using the streaming service in Canada will no longer be able to share passwords outside of their households, with changes slated to go into effect on November 1.

The company did not share when (or if) these changes are planned to take effect in the U.S.

Related: Disney Combining Hulu, Disney+ Streaming Platforms

"Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household. 'Household' means the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein," the new Canadian subscriber agreement reads. "If we determine that you have violated this Agreement, we may limit or terminate access to the Service and/or take any other steps as permitted by this Agreement."

Many lamented on social media about the strict and sweeping membership changes.

The decision follows the company's announcement in September that the ad-free version of the streaming service will cost U.S.-based members $14 monthly (a $3 monthly increase) beginning October 12.

Disney CEO Bob Iger hinted in August that changes would come to Disney+ amid cost-cutting concerns and other restructuring.

"We are actively exploring ways to address account sharing and the best options for paying subscribers to share their accounts with friends and family," he said during an earnings call, noting that there are a "significant" amount of accounts with users sharing passwords that are subscribed to the streaming service. "Later this year, we will begin to update our subscriber agreements with additional terms on our sharing policies, and we will roll out tactics to drive monetization sometime in 2024."

Related: Disney+ Gained 12.1 Million Subscribers in Q4

Disney+ follows Netflix's lead, which infamously cracked down on password-sharing outside of one household in the U.S. in May, much to the dismay of subscribers and viewers.

The Walt Disney Co. was down over 16.6% in a one-year period as of Monday afternoon.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A Woman Is Suing Disney World After Suffering 'Injurious' Waterslide Wedgie at Typhoon Lagoon

Emma McGuinness was going down the Humunga Kowabunga waterslide when the incident occurred.

By Sam Silverman
Business News

These Great-Grandparents Booked 51 Back-to-Back Cruises Because It's 'Cheaper Than a Retirement Home'

Retirees Marty and Jess Ansen hopped on a cruise ship nearly two years ago and never left.

By Amanda Breen
Business Solutions

Upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for $29.97 Through October 15

If you are running a less-than-current OS, consider Improving performance with MS Windows 11 Pro.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Amazon Users Report Receiving Mysterious Gift Card Emails, Sparking Scam Worries

Amazon customers were puzzled when they received multiple unexpected gift card purchase confirmation emails for transactions they never made.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Growing a Business

How to Craft a Bulletproof Sales Strategy That Will Survive Any Economy

Discover five strategies for creating a sales process that remains strong even during challenging economic times.

By Lewis Schenk
Leadership

It's a Great Time Make Money With a Podcast. Industry Experts Tell You How.

A panel of podcast experts outlines the most effective strategies for growing your audience and your revenue.

By Robert Tuchman