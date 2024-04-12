The company rolled out changes to its Disability Access Services earlier this week.

With long lines and busy crowds, some Disney parkgoers lie with fraudulent claims of disability and special assistance needs in an attempt to beat the system.

Now, the parks are cracking down on those who have been untruthful by overhauling the rules and regulations around Disability Access Services — namely, by instating a lifetime ban on those found to be lying about having a disability.

"A lot of [content creators] abuse it because standing in line isn't good content," one Reddit user wrote. "They should all be banned for abusing a disability program for profit."

Earlier this week, Disney rolled out changes to its DAS services, which had previously allowed registered guests to enter a line queue virtually instead of having to physically stand in the line.

Related: Disney World, Magic Kingdom Accepts Entry Ticket from 1978

DAS has gained nefarious popularity among guests and social media content creators who have abused the service to find a way around purchasing Genie+ passes, Disney's official pass that allows guests to skip the line on designated rides.

The new policy, which is set to go into effect on June 18 at California's Disneyland and May 20 at Florida's Walt Disney World, will now permanently bar entry and pre-purchased passes from anyone caught trying to beat the system.

"If it is determined that any of the statements a Guest made in the process of obtaining DAS are not true, the Guest will be permanently barred from entering the Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort," Disney's website now reads. "Any previously purchased Annual Passes, Magic Key passes, tickets, and other park products and services will be forfeited and not refunded."

Other changes set to be implemented in the rollout of the new DAS program include limiting DAS parties to four people (unless it's a family party), increasing DAS enrollment eligibility from 60 days to 120 days, and requiring all current DAS members to reapply for eligibility.

Related: Disney World Removing Reservations, Bringing Back Dining Plans

"DAS is intended to accommodate a small percentage of Guests who, due to a developmental disability like autism or similar, are unable to wait in a conventional queue for an extended period or time," Disney's policy now clarifies.

Disney did not specify how it planned to determine whether or not a visitor was lying about their disability.