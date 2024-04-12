You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Disney World, Disneyland Will Now 'Permanently' Ban Guests Who Tell This Lie to Skip Lines The company rolled out changes to its Disability Access Services earlier this week.

By Emily Rella

entrepreneur daily
Photo by Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Crowds pack and fill Main Street USA at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World in Orange County, Florida on June 1, 2022.

With long lines and busy crowds, some Disney parkgoers lie with fraudulent claims of disability and special assistance needs in an attempt to beat the system.

Now, the parks are cracking down on those who have been untruthful by overhauling the rules and regulations around Disability Access Services — namely, by instating a lifetime ban on those found to be lying about having a disability.

"A lot of [content creators] abuse it because standing in line isn't good content," one Reddit user wrote. "They should all be banned for abusing a disability program for profit."

Earlier this week, Disney rolled out changes to its DAS services, which had previously allowed registered guests to enter a line queue virtually instead of having to physically stand in the line.

Related: Disney World, Magic Kingdom Accepts Entry Ticket from 1978

DAS has gained nefarious popularity among guests and social media content creators who have abused the service to find a way around purchasing Genie+ passes, Disney's official pass that allows guests to skip the line on designated rides.

The new policy, which is set to go into effect on June 18 at California's Disneyland and May 20 at Florida's Walt Disney World, will now permanently bar entry and pre-purchased passes from anyone caught trying to beat the system.

"If it is determined that any of the statements a Guest made in the process of obtaining DAS are not true, the Guest will be permanently barred from entering the Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort," Disney's website now reads. "Any previously purchased Annual Passes, Magic Key passes, tickets, and other park products and services will be forfeited and not refunded."

Other changes set to be implemented in the rollout of the new DAS program include limiting DAS parties to four people (unless it's a family party), increasing DAS enrollment eligibility from 60 days to 120 days, and requiring all current DAS members to reapply for eligibility.

Related: Disney World Removing Reservations, Bringing Back Dining Plans

"DAS is intended to accommodate a small percentage of Guests who, due to a developmental disability like autism or similar, are unable to wait in a conventional queue for an extended period or time," Disney's policy now clarifies.

Disney did not specify how it planned to determine whether or not a visitor was lying about their disability.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Dad Started a Side Hustle to Save for His Daughter's College Fund — Then It Earned $1 Million and Caught Apple's Attention

In 2015, Greg Kerr, now owner of Alchemy Merch, was working as musician when he noticed a lucrative opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

I Designed My Dream Home For Free With an AI Architect — Here's How It Works

The AI architect, Vitruvius, created three designs in minutes, complete with floor plans and pictures of the inside and outside of the house.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Solutions

Get an Extra 20% Off the Price of Microsoft Office for Mac or Windows Through April 16

Boost your productivity with special pricing on these proven products.

By Entrepreneur Store
Management

The Best Communicators Follow These 3 Rules When Talking to Those in Authority

Here's to turn a communication mishap into a powerful communication framework.When you are clear about the kind of communication you need, it's easier for people to say the right things and take the right actions.

By Darian Shimy
Business News

X Is Suddenly Prohibiting Users From Hiding Their Blue Checkmarks

Earlier this month, X gave blue checkmarks to accounts with over 2,500 verified users — regardless of whether or not they opted in.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

Bantam Bagels' Founder Fell Into a Mindset Trap 'People Don't Talk About' After Selling the Now-Defunct Business for $34 Million — Here's What Happened

Elyse Oleksak and her husband Nick founded their mini bagel business in 2013 — and it was an instant hit.

By Amanda Breen