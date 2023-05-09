The Orlando, Florida park is making sweeping changes early next year.

As the World Health Organization declares an end to the pandemic, Covid-era business rules are ending with it.

For example, during the height of the pandemic, Disney theme parks had to rework how people could enter the parks. Guests had to pre-register for spots to cap crowds.

At Disney World in Orlando, that's about to be lifted.

The company announced that Disney World theme parks in Orlando will remove reservation requirements after January 9, 2024. The company clarified that for non-dated tickets, reservation requirements may still be required.

Disney is also bringing back dining plans for guests who book a vacation package through the company after January 9, 2024.

"We know our guests – and families in particular – have missed dining plans, which offer guests the convenience and peace of mind of pre-paying for their meals and snack," the company said in a release.

Guests will have two dining package options — the Disney Quick Service or the traditional Disney Dining plan. Both include offerings among all of the Disney World parks and resorts.

Other changes include "good-to-go" days, which will be select dates in 2024 when annual pass holders can visit the park without reservations, and the extension of early park hour visits for those staying at a Disney Resort.

The changes follow January's announcement that free parking would be back for those staying in Disney Resorts in Orlando and offering annual pass holders extended hours.

"I listen to you and to our guests about the things that are working, as well as the things that might need some change," Disney's Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Products, Josh D'Amaro, said in a memo to staff at the time.

Though many of its Florida parks and resorts are back to capacity, others haven't had such luck.

Fan-favorite water park, Disney's Blizzard Beach in Orlando, is currently closed for refurbishment with no date given when it plans to open back up, if at all.