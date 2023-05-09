Disney World Is Removing Its Pandemic-Era Reservation System, Bringing Back Dining Plans

The Orlando, Florida park is making sweeping changes early next year.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

Getty Images
Cindarellas Castle inside of Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida.

As the World Health Organization declares an end to the pandemic, Covid-era business rules are ending with it.

For example, during the height of the pandemic, Disney theme parks had to rework how people could enter the parks. Guests had to pre-register for spots to cap crowds.

At Disney World in Orlando, that's about to be lifted.

The company announced that Disney World theme parks in Orlando will remove reservation requirements after January 9, 2024. The company clarified that for non-dated tickets, reservation requirements may still be required.

Disney is also bringing back dining plans for guests who book a vacation package through the company after January 9, 2024.

"We know our guests – and families in particular – have missed dining plans, which offer guests the convenience and peace of mind of pre-paying for their meals and snack," the company said in a release.

Guests will have two dining package options — the Disney Quick Service or the traditional Disney Dining plan. Both include offerings among all of the Disney World parks and resorts.

Other changes include "good-to-go" days, which will be select dates in 2024 when annual pass holders can visit the park without reservations, and the extension of early park hour visits for those staying at a Disney Resort.

The changes follow January's announcement that free parking would be back for those staying in Disney Resorts in Orlando and offering annual pass holders extended hours.

"I listen to you and to our guests about the things that are working, as well as the things that might need some change," Disney's Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Products, Josh D'Amaro, said in a memo to staff at the time.

Though many of its Florida parks and resorts are back to capacity, others haven't had such luck.

Fan-favorite water park, Disney's Blizzard Beach in Orlando, is currently closed for refurbishment with no date given when it plans to open back up, if at all.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

News and Trends

Editor's Pick

One Founder's Super-Sized Side Hustle Is Helping Small Businesses — and It's On Track to Generate More Than $50 Million This Year
6 Principles From the Navy SEAL Code That Will Make Your Team Stronger
His Brush With Death Pushed Him to Leave Google's 'Moonshot Factory' and Make Brain-Reading Earbuds That Could Save Lives
3 Bad Habits Most Entrepreneurs Are Guilty Of — and the Simple Solution for Stopping
A 4th-Generation CEO Reveals How to Avoid 'Succession''s All-Too-Real Dysfunction in Your Own Business — Family-Run or Not
There Are Only 6 Things You Need to Avoid Business Catastrophe, According to This Expert Consultant

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Goldman Sachs Will Pay $215 Million in Gender Discrimination Suit

The class action covers about 2,800 female employees in the bank's investment banking, investment management, or securities divisions.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

A Missing Tech CEO Is Found Dead In Santa Monica. 'His Bright Smile Will Be Missed.'

Police say they discovered the remains of Beau Mann not far from where an Uber dropped him off a year and a half ago.

By Jonathan Small

Health & Wellness

4 Tips for Finding Happiness Along Your Entrepreneurial Journey

Here are four tips to help you find happiness despite the constant ups and downs of entrepreneurship.

By Dejon Brooks

Money & Finance

How Startups Can Manage Their Cash Better — 4 Tips from a Venture Capitalist

In today's volatile economy, startups need to take measures to minimize their financial exposure to protect themselves in the event of a banking crisis. This article provides four tips for startups to reduce financial risk.

By Vital Laptenok

Science & Technology

The Key to Securing Your Small Business in Today's Cyber Landscape

This critical aspect of cybersecurity will help minimize potential entry points for cyber threats.

By Jim Koohyar Biniyaz

Business News

Former Homeless Woman Wins California Lottery at Walmart: 'You Never Think You Have a Chance'

Lucia Forseth purchased the winning $5 million ticket at a local Walmart Supercenter.

By Emily Rella