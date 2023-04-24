'Head on Fire!' Disneyland's Fire-Breathing Dragon Bursts Into Flames

Mickey Mouse was nearly cooked during a stage show blaze.

learn more about Dan Bova

By Dan Bova

Gary Hershorn | Getty Images

Disneyland took special effects to a whole new level over the weekend. During a performance of the live show "Fantasmic!" at the Anaheim, Calif. theme park, a pretend fire-breathing dragon caught on actual fire.

Dazzled audiences assumed it was part of the show, which entails Mickey Mouse dreaming that he is a sorcerer's apprentice.

"My sister and I were talking about how it was impressive," audience member Tim Turensek told the New York Times. "I was like, 'Man, they can set that head on fire and it just stays perfectly intact?' So we were kind of amazed at Disney at first and then realized it was not part of the show."

Related: Disney CEO Admits Theme Park Price Hikes Have Been 'Too Aggressive,' Recommits to 'Accessibility' for All

The loudspeaker commanded patrons to exit the building, and apologized for any "inconvenience this may cause." (Note to Disney: it would definitely be more inconvenient to just sit there and burn to death.)

Watch events unfold, as captured by one audience member and uploaded to TikTok:

@hhaannaahhll Dude… #fantasmic #fantasmiconfire #dragon #maleficent #maleficentonfire #disneyland #disney #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #omg #fire ♬ original sound - Hannah

Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt in the incident. Six workers were treated for minor smoke inhalation and released from care.

Disneyland said in a statement that they were "temporarily suspending fire effects" similar to those used in the show "out of an abundance of caution following the 'Fantasmic!' prop fire." Anaheim Police Department and Anaheim Fire and Rescue are investigating the cause of the accident.

Related: 'Please Don't Go': Beloved Disneyland Hot Spot Shutting Down After 22 Years As Sweeping Changes Are Set to Hit the Park
Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim and Spy magazine. Check out his humor writing at Planet Bova.

Related Topics

News and Trends Disney

Editor's Pick

Jeans Made Out of...What? One Company Dared to Go Where None Had Before — and Even Levi's Is On Board.
The Best Advice I've Ever Received — 5 Keys to Entrepreneurial Success
How Maserati Recharged Its Brand
Ex-Employees Admit to Getting Revenge on Their Former Companies — Here's How
How to Spot the Next 500-Unit Franchise
The Future of Hybrid Work? A New Poll Confirms What We Knew All Along.

Most Popular

See all
Social Media

A First-Time Writer Was Disappointed That No One Came to Her Book Signing. Then Stephen King Tweeted About It.

After Chelsea Banning tweeted that she was "a little embarrassed" that only two people came to her book party, some of the biggest writers in the world came to her rescue.

By Jonathan Small

Growing a Business

6 Ways Small Business Owners Can Use ChatGPT to Eliminate Hours of Work

The greatest development that will allow small businesses and entrepreneurs to compete with large corporations has become available — for free. But it's in its infancy and there's no user manual. I'm here to help.

By Nicholas Leighton

Growing a Business

How Much Free Advice Should You Give Away in a Proposal?

How to protect your property while winning the work.

By Jonathan Rick

Business News

Former Disney Actress Says She Makes 10 Times More Money Doing Porn: 'I Am Having So Much More Fun.'

Boy Meets World star Maitland Ward says adult films have liberated her from Hollywood and earned her a lot of money.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

Bed Bath & Beyond Files For Bankruptcy: 'Thank You to All of Our Loyal Customers'

The company's stores and website will remain open for the time being.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Leadership

6 Time Management Hacks to Regain Your Energy

Learn about theses six powerful time management strategies you can implement in a hybrid or remote workplace.

By Tugba Yanaz