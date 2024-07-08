Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Disney World Guest Services Is Going Viral For a 'Touchingly Human' Approach Balloons aren't permitted inside Disney World's Animal Kingdom. But try taking one away from a toddler.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Disney's Animal Kingdom is going viral on LinkedIn for its "Balloon Daycare" service.
  • Parents on the site are praising the company's dedication to hospitality and curating unique experiences.

Walt Disney World's hospitality is going viral after a young girl had to give up her balloon to enter one of the major theme parks.

Stephanie McCarty took to LinkedIn over the weekend to share how her daughter had to check in a balloon with guest relations to enter Disney's Animal Kingdom becasue balloons are not allowed because they "scare the animals."

Related: Report: Food Prices At Disney Have Increased 60% in 10 Years

She was told to pick it up at the end of the day.

"When we went to pick it up at the end of our day not only did we get our balloon back, we also got a full report of what the balloon had done while it was separated from my daughter," McCarty wrote. "What I love most about this specific experience was how they took a situation they knew would be unpleasant (if you've ever tried taking a balloon from a toddler, you know exactly what I'm talking about!) and found a way to make it less so."

The service is branded as "Balloon Daycare" and of the four major parks, is only enforced at Animal Kingdom.

Balloons are not permitted inside Disney's Animal Kingdom, water parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports, or Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge (Kidani Village and Jambo House), per Disney's list of prohibited items.

McCarty's post has received over 5,100 interactions and 325 comments on the social media platform, with many praising the company for its hospitality and attention to small details.

"When we went to Disney, my two-year-old played with the phone in our hotel room and accidentally called guest services," one person wrote. "When guest services answered to a child, they transferred her to Goofy who had a chat with her. Amazing."

"Forgot the branding, this is just touchingly human," another wrote.

Related: Is a New Disney World Theme Park in the Works? Florida Vote

McCarty said this experience inspired her "to look for the same opportunities" to turn unpleasant experiences positive.

"What I love most about this specific experience was how they took a situation they knew would be unpleasant (if you've ever tried taking a balloon from a toddler, you know exactly what I'm talking about!) and found a way to make it less so," she added.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

Why I Choose to Publicly Share My Startup's Business Data on LinkedIn — And Why You Should Do the Same.

Here's why I'm sharing my startup's business data on LinkedIn, what data specifically, and how it has benefited my startup – and could benefit your company, too.

By Martins Lasmanis
Business News

ChatGPT's Owner Asks For Proof That 'New York Times' Articles Are Original. Here's the Media Company's Response.

The "Times" called OpenAI's request "harassment and retaliation."

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Sam's Club Is Removing a Beloved Free Perk and Members Are Not Happy: 'No Benefits for the Cost'

Disgruntled Sam's Club members are complaining on social media about the new change, effective August 19.

By Emily Rella
Health & Wellness

These Rapidly Growing Non-Alcoholic Beverages May Encourage A Damp July

If you want fewer hangovers, better sleep, more energy and weight loss, minimize your alcohol intake this summer with these alternatives that still elevate your mood.

By Elisette Carlson
By Sherin Shibu
Living

There's Another Tax That Will Cost You In Big Ways If You Don't Do These 3 Things

Emotional tax is the interchange of energy and value. If you're depleted, this exchange of person or project is a cost. If you're energized and have received value, the exchange is a plus or profit. Learn three practical ways to kick overwhelm and lower your emotional tax for good.

By Ginni Saraswati