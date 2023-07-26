Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Makes 'Single Largest' 7-Figure Donation to SAG-AFTRA Relief Fund as Actors' Strike Rages On Thousands of actors in SAG-AFTRA have been on strike since July 13.

By Sam Silverman

Key Takeaways

  • Johnson's donation is reportedly the "single largest" in the foundation's history.
  • He has a reported net worth of $800 million.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has stepped up to help actors in need amid the ongoing actors' strike.

According to CBS News, the actor made a major donation to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Emergency Financial Assistance and Disaster Relief Fund, which works to aid actors in times of crisis.

"While we cannot disclose the amount, as it is a private donation, we can confirm that it is seven figures, and it is historic for our nonprofit organization," Caroline O'Connor, SAG-AFTRA director of communications, told USA TODAY.

Image credit: Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images |Dwayne Johnson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California.

Johnson's "milestone" gift is the "single largest" donation since the foundation's inception in 1985, per CBS.

The news of his generosity comes after the SAG-AFTRA Foundation sent a letter to 2,700 of the union's highest-earning actors asking for financial assistance. On July 13, thousands of actors went on strike to protest big Hollywood studios and unfair wages, per Variety.

Cyd Wilson, executive director of the foundation, told Variety it delivers $1,500 in grants per individual, but in extreme circumstances, a lifetime member can receive up to $6,000 in financial assistance. Wilson estimates that Johnson's donation could help thousands of actors.

"This is him saying, 'In such a time as this, I'm here and I'm not going anywhere, whatever you need me to do,'" foundation president Courtney B. Vance told Variety. "And that sends a huge message to other folks to do the same thing."

Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. She writes for our news team with a focus on investigating scandals. Her coverage and expertise span from business news, entrepreneurship, technology, and true crime, to the latest in entertainment and TV news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

