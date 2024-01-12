A Couple Who Accused Former eBay Executives of 'Physically Terrorizing' Them Will Get $3 Million Settlement The original complaint was filed by Ina and David Steiner in Massachusetts in 2021.

By Emily Rella

E-commerce giant eBay was ordered to pay a $3 million criminal penalty by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts to Ina and David Steiner for the behavior of some former employees who "terrorized" the couple.

"Today's settlement holds e-Bay criminally and financially responsible for emotionally, psychologically, and physically terrorizing the publishers of an online newsletter out of fear that bad publicity would adversely impact their Fortune 500 company," said Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, Jodi Cohen, of Thursday's settlement.

The Steiners founded a newsletter called EcommerceBytes, which reports on e-commerce platforms and can sometimes be critical of companies like eBay. According to the initial complaint filed in 2021, the Steiners alleged that after writing critically about eBay, a harassment campaign began against them, both in-person and online, as former executives at the company were displeased with the newsletter's "tone and content."

Examples included receiving packages of a bloody pig mask and live insects, and a book sent to David Steiner entitled "Grief Diaries: Surviving Loss of a Spouse."

Related: eBay, Executives Slammed With Lawsuit Over Alleged Death Threats

Other complaints allege that the former eBay employees planned to break into the Steiners' garage and put a GPS tracker on their car.

The e-commerce giant said it was "notified by law enforcement of suspicious actions by certain members of its security team" in 2019 before the formal complaint was filed by the Steiners and began investigating.

Authorities claim that the seven eBay employees named in the harassment campaign, including disgraced and former Chief Communications Officer, Steve Wymer, were discarding and "proactively disclosing certain evidence" that would have connected them to the case upon hearing that eBay had begun internally investigating.

"The company's conduct in 2019 was wrong and reprehensible," said Jamie Iannone, chief executive officer at eBay, in a company release. "From the moment eBay first learned of the 2019 events, eBay cooperated fully and extensively with law enforcement authorities. We continue to extend our deepest apologies to the Steiners for what they endured."

Six of the involved former employees have already been sentenced to jail time and home confinement while Brian Gilbert, ex-senior manager of security operations, is awaiting his sentencing.

"Since these events occurred, new leaders have joined the company and eBay has strengthened its policies, procedures, controls, and training," the release says. "eBay remains committed to upholding high standards of conduct and ethics and to making things right with the Steiners."
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Franchise

From Drones to IT, These Franchises are Redefining Tech and Transforming the Future

Discover the opportunities and benefits of five innovative tech franchises leading the charge in reshaping our digital future.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Growing a Business

Life's Too Short to Work With Incompatible People — Follow These 3 Secrets To Building High-Performing Teams

Establishing a world-class team that generates good things doesn't happen overnight. You can't hire this kind of team; you build it.

By Chris Savage
Starting a Business

The Real Story Behind How Netflix Got Its Name — and Why It Used to Be Called 'Kibble' Behind the Scenes

Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph still has the scratch paper he used to come up with the name of the iconic company. Here, he shares the story of the company's birth and some solid advice for entrepreneurs just starting their journey.

By Entrepreneur Staff
By Amanda Breen
Money & Finance

Is Your Opinion of Day Trading Accurate? Take This Quiz

Everyone has an opinion about day trading. Let's separate the myths from the realities.

By Ross Cameron
Marketing

Drive Demand For Your Brand With These 5 Proven Digital Marketing Strategies

If you want to level up your brand and become a leader in your industry, try these five tips.

By Greg Heaps