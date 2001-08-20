Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Sylvan Forms Online Unit

<b></b>

Baltimore-Sylvan Learning Systems, the largest providerof education services in the United States, has established anonline higher-education division to manage its rapidly growingdistance-learning programs for adults. The company announcedrecently that the new division would oversee four existing Sylvanbusiness units that provide adult and post-secondary continuingeducation programs.

The programs include Canter & Associates, which every yeartrains and enrolls more than 35,000 teachers in graduate programs.According to Steve Drake, Sylvan's vice president ofcommunications, the success the company has had with Canter &Associates convinced Sylvan Learning Systems to combine its otheradult education services.

Accordingly, the new division will also manageOnlineLearning.net, a continuing adult education business thatSylvan is purchasing; Sylvan Teachers' Institute, whichprovides teacher certification programs to school districts; andWalden University, an online graduate school that is 41 percentowned by Sylvan's venture capital unit. -WashingtonPost Online

