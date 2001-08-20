Sylvan Forms Online Unit
<b></b>
Baltimore-Sylvan Learning Systems, the largest providerof education services in the United States, has established anonline higher-education division to manage its rapidly growingdistance-learning programs for adults. The company announcedrecently that the new division would oversee four existing Sylvanbusiness units that provide adult and post-secondary continuingeducation programs.
The programs include Canter & Associates, which every yeartrains and enrolls more than 35,000 teachers in graduate programs.According to Steve Drake, Sylvan's vice president ofcommunications, the success the company has had with Canter &Associates convinced Sylvan Learning Systems to combine its otheradult education services.
Accordingly, the new division will also manageOnlineLearning.net, a continuing adult education business thatSylvan is purchasing; Sylvan Teachers' Institute, whichprovides teacher certification programs to school districts; andWalden University, an online graduate school that is 41 percentowned by Sylvan's venture capital unit. -WashingtonPost Online
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
These Are the Hottest Franchises to Watch in 2023
-
This One Question Will Make You a Better Thinker. Are You Asking It Already?
-
How the CEO of Zoom Room Is Leading the Way in Dog Training and Education
-
Before Pressing the Layoff Button, Leaders Need to Ask Themselves 1 Question — Then Do These 3 Things
-
3 Simple Strategies for Coping With Overwork Pressure
-
Taco Bell Uses This Little-Known Secret to Stay on Top Year After Year
-
Once a Skeptic, Elon Musk Now Embraces This Divisive Workplace Policy — and You Should, Too.