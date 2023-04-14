Musk has long since denied that his father was involved with an emerald mine in Africa when he was young.

Elon Musk is at it again, promoting Dogecoin via Twitter, even though his legal team is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit against the billionaire that accuses him of using his influence to raise and drop the valuation of the cryptocurrency for his own gain.

But this time, Musk is offering to give the coin away — and one million of them. But of course, this doesn't come without personal gain.

There have been longstanding reports from outlets such as The New Yorker that Musk's father, Errol Musk, purchased shares in an emerald mine in South Africa when Elon was a child.

In a 2018 interview with Insider, Errol Musk stated that he owned a 50% share of a Zambian emerald mine, and the stones that churned out of it landed the family with "so much money at times we couldn't even close our safe."

Errol's son Elon, however, is adamant that these claims are false and is now offering to pay anyone who can provide proof.

I will pay a million Dogecoin for proof of this mine's existence! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 12, 2023

"Elon Musk never owned an emerald mine," An Elon and Dogecoin fan Twitter account wrote. "An open offer of 69.420 Doge to all the media outlets who are publishing false information. Send me proof of its existence & take your doge."

Musk chimed in, natually, offering 1 million in Dogecoin to anyone who could find proof.

As of Friday afternoon, that would amount to just under $85,000.

Elon's love of the coin took a turn last week when he changed Twitter's infamous blue bird symbol to a photo of the Doge meme, a Shiba Inu dog.

It is unclear when Musk quietly changed the symbol back, but Twitter was showcasing its regular bird icon as of Friday afternoon.