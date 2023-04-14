Elon Musk Says He'll Pay 1 Million Dogecoin to Anyone Who Can Prove a Particular Rumor About Him Is True

Musk has long since denied that his father was involved with an emerald mine in Africa when he was young.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

Getty Images

Elon Musk is at it again, promoting Dogecoin via Twitter, even though his legal team is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit against the billionaire that accuses him of using his influence to raise and drop the valuation of the cryptocurrency for his own gain.

But this time, Musk is offering to give the coin away — and one million of them. But of course, this doesn't come without personal gain.

There have been longstanding reports from outlets such as The New Yorker that Musk's father, Errol Musk, purchased shares in an emerald mine in South Africa when Elon was a child.

Related: Elon Musk Changes Twitter's Logo to a Meme Amid Dogecoin Lawsuit

In a 2018 interview with Insider, Errol Musk stated that he owned a 50% share of a Zambian emerald mine, and the stones that churned out of it landed the family with "so much money at times we couldn't even close our safe."

Errol's son Elon, however, is adamant that these claims are false and is now offering to pay anyone who can provide proof.

"Elon Musk never owned an emerald mine," An Elon and Dogecoin fan Twitter account wrote. "An open offer of 69.420 Doge to all the media outlets who are publishing false information. Send me proof of its existence & take your doge."

Musk chimed in, natually, offering 1 million in Dogecoin to anyone who could find proof.

RELATED: Who Is Elon Musk's Dad, Errol Musk?

As of Friday afternoon, that would amount to just under $85,000.

Elon's love of the coin took a turn last week when he changed Twitter's infamous blue bird symbol to a photo of the Doge meme, a Shiba Inu dog.

It is unclear when Musk quietly changed the symbol back, but Twitter was showcasing its regular bird icon as of Friday afternoon.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

Twitter News and Trends Elon Musk Cryptocurrency Dogecoin

Editor's Pick

Meet the TikToker Who Went From Sleeping in His Truck to Starting a 7-Figure Tax Business
Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work
I Built a Billion-Dollar Business in Just 10 Years, and These Are the 9 Mantras I Live By
Why We Stay in Dysfunctional Relationships When We Know It's Best to Walk Away
The 8 Rules to Live By in Franchise Marketing, According to Top Franchise CMOs
Do You Know the One Thing That Can Make Your Money Go Further in Real Estate Investing?

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

5 Tough Questions Every IT Leader Must Answer in 2023

IT leaders must be prepared to answer these five complex questions that address their organization's technological needs and challenges.

By Steve Taplin

Branding

How to Develop a Strong Content Strategy and Solidify Your Brand's Online Presence

How to strengthen your brand's online presence through a connected and unique content strategy.

By Goran Paun

Business News

Life Expectancy Is Decreasing Across the U.S., But These 3 Areas Are Well Below the National Average

A new report found that America is experiencing the greatest gap in life expectancy in nearly 40 years.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Leadership

Is AI a Threat to Remote Work? Here's How to Understand the Challenges and Opportunities of AI in Business

While artificial intelligence has great potential to enhance different aspects of our lives, both personally and professionally, there still remain ethical considerations, and problem areas arise should we fail to pay attention to what exactly controls us.

By Kartik Jobanputra

Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Science & Technology

How Mobile Apps Can Help You Establish and Maintain an Agile Workspace

Having an internal communication mobile app can play a huge role in maintaining and flourishing your agile workspace. Here's how.

By Omar El Bahr