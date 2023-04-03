Elon Musk Breaks Guinness Record For Losing the Most Money of Anyone in History

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the Twitter owner has lost around $200 billion of his fortune since November 2021.

By Emily Rella

Getty Images
Elon Musk speaks at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway.

He's one of the world's wealthiest people (and sometimes the wealthiest), but billionaire Elon Musk also knows how to lose money — and he's breaking records for it.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the Twitter owner has officially lost the most amount of money of anyone in history — roughly between $182 billion and $200 billion (or more) of his personal fortune since November 2021.

Musk's net worth as of Monday afternoon was an estimated $187 billion, per Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, putting him in the No. 2 spot of the world's richest people behind the chairman of LVMH, Bernard Arnault.

Musk was dethroned from the top spot by Arnault last December after Musk's whiplash purchase of Twitter for an estimated $44 billion, which caused him to sell roughly $15 million in his own Tesla shares months earlier as a means of financing the acquisition.

The previous record for the most personal fortune loss was held by Japanese investor Masayoshi Son, who set the record in 2000 after losing $58.6 billion on his investments.

Per Forbes, Musk's highest net worth was $320 billion during the peak of his companies' performances (notably Tesla) in 2021 before hitting his record-low of $138 billion this January.

Tesla is estimated to have dropped by over 65% in valuation last year.

However, things may be looking up for the electric car company.

RELATED: Tesla Reports Record Deliveries for the First Quarter of 2023 Following Price Cuts

On Monday, the company revealed that deliveries were up an impressive 35% during Q1 2023 versus the same time last year, mostly thanks to price cuts on the vehicles.

Tesla's full Q1 earnings are expected to be reported later this month.

Tesla was down just under 50% year over year as of late Monday afternoon.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

