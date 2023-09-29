'Please Fix This': Elon Musk Frantically Emails Employees During Livestream Glitch Musk attempted to livestream his visit to the U.S.-Mexico border.

By Emily Rella

Technical difficulties continue to plague the livestream feature on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, after a live video with the company's owner, Elon Musk, froze as the billionaire visited Eagle Pass at the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Thursday, Musk was attempting to report live from the scene at the border while donning sunglasses and a large, black cowboy hat.

"They are being overwhelmed by unprecedented numbers – just hit an all-time high and still growing," Musk said of the migrants ahead of his trip. "Am going to visit Eagle Pass later this week to see what's going on for myself."

The video lasted about four minutes before the stream completely froze with about five million X users tuned in.

"I was a bit worried so many people might go on it that it crashes," Musk said in the short clip.

According to New York Times reporter Ryan Mac, Musk then frantically sent a three-word email to all employees at X that read: "Please fix this."

Musk restarted the livestream a few minutes later; it ran for about 13 minutes.

X's live-streaming capabilities haven't worked well in the past. When testing Twitter's old technology in May on his profile, even Musk commented on the low quality and pixelation.

Related: 'Why Does It Look Like Skype From 1997?': Twitter Rips Into Elon Musk Over Poor Quality of Twitter Livestream

"We're just testing the live video feature so we can see if it works, and we can modify it accordingly," he said during the stream at the time.

X did not immediately respond to Entepreneur's request for comment.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Twitter News and Trends Elon Musk X

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Costco Isn't Facing Devastating Surges in Theft Like Target and Walmart — and the Reason Is Very Simple

The retailer's CFO revealed its strategy during a fourth-quarter-earnings call.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'Please Fix This': Elon Musk Frantically Emails Employees During Livestream Glitch

Musk attempted to livestream his visit to the U.S.-Mexico border.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

11 Strategies to Help Entrepreneurs Thrive in the Face of Adversity and Criticism

How to effectively handle criticism and use it as fuel for success

By Chris Kille
Science & Technology

How to Use AI to Drive Growth and Improve Customer Interactions

Artificial intelligence has a transformative impact on the customer experience. Here's how organizations can harness AI to enhance customer interactions and drive growth in their industry.

By Adam Chandler
Business News

'We Will Not Be Able to Fund Payroll': Upscale Lingerie Company Has Reportedly Not Paid Employees in a Month

A new email obtained by the New York Post shows that La Perla does not have the funds to pay its employees.

By Emily Rella
Branding

Want to Improve Your Brand's Storytelling? Shift Your POV to Tell a Better Narrative. Here's How.

In a crowded digital media environment of voluntary engagement, brand storytelling isn't enough to grab attention. You must approach the story from the right perspective — your customer's.

By Keith A. Quesenberry