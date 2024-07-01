Huang co-founded the now trillion-dollar AI chip maker Nvidia at a Denny's in San Jose, California, 31 years ago.

Elon Musk thinks Jensen Huang, the 61-year-old CEO of $3 trillion AI chip manufacturer Nvidia, has "absolutely the right attitude."

Musk replied to a post on X on Sunday, highlighting a resurfaced clip from Huang's March interview at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

"No task is beneath me," Huang says in the clip. "Remember, I used to be a dishwasher. I used to clean toilets… that's life. So you can't show me a task that's beneath me."

In the clip, Huang answers a question about why he is so engaged with employees and why he designed Nvidia to be a "flat" organization, or one with as little hierarchy as possible.

Absolutely the right attitude.



During the toilet paper shortages of Covid, I was making sure that our factories and offices had toilet paper! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2024

Huang further explains that if an employee reaches out to him and asks for help with something ambiguous or complicated, he will help them reason through it.

Huang co-founded Nvidia at a Denny's in San Jose, California, in 1993 at 30 years old. Fifteen years prior, he worked at that same restaurant as a busboy.

Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang. Photographer: Annabelle Chih/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In a May CNBC interview, Huang said it was "the most extraordinary thing, that a normal dishwasher busboy could grow up to be this."

Nvidia is among the Magnificent Seven, a term that describes Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Meta, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Tesla for their influence on the market.

As of Monday, Nvidia leads the pack in performance, with a year-to-date return of about 151%.

