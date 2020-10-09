Get All Access for $5/mo

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster Has a Close Encounter With Mars "Starman" gave the red planet a buzz during his epic space journey.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Handout | Getty Images

Elon Musk's Tesla roadster buzzed Mars on Wednesday.

The roadster, "piloted" by a mannequin dubbed Starman, was deployed into space by a SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket in 2018. This week, it came within 5 million miles of the red planet. That might not sound super close, but you have to keep in mind the scale of the solar system. It is currently 37 million miles from Earth.

Related: Do You Drink More Coffee Than Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Other Creative Leaders?

Starman has traveled nearly 1.3 billion miles and has completed approximately 1.7507 orbits around the Sun, according to the tracking website whereisroadster.com.

CNN reports that Starman could one day park itself (i.e. crash) back on Earth. But not anytime soon. A paper by Hanno Rein from the University of Toronto in Canada, calculates that the roadster has a 6% chance of crashing on Earth in the next million years.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Cannot Stop Crying': Hooters Employees Shocked After Dozens of Restaurants Suddenly Close Without Warning

The chain is the latest fast-casual restaurant to face difficult decisions amid inflation.

By Emily Rella
Science & Technology

Save on This Smart Plug for Apple Home — Three-Pack for Just $70

Apple Home allows you to control and automate devices throughout your home.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Netflix Updated Its Famous Employee 'Keeper Test' in a New Culture Memo — Here's What's Changed

Netflix has a new, briefer version of its infamous 129-slide PowerPoint on company culture, originally published in 2009.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

She Grew Her Side Hustle Sales From $0 to Over $6 Million in Just 6 Months — and an 'Old-School' Mindset Helped Her Do It

Cynthia Sakai, designer and founder of the luxury personal care company evolvetogether, felt compelled to help people during the pandemic.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

Supercharge Your Team's Creativity With This Powerful Brainstorming Technique

Creativity may come naturally to some people. For the rest of us, there are powerful tools to shift our perspectives, like SCAMPER.

By Dennis Consorte
Business Process

If You Want to Be a Good Leader, Understand Your People — Here's Why the Best Entrepreneurs Make Time to Understand Their Employees

Entrepreneurs who quickly identify people's working styles have the best chance of getting the right people in the right seats to scale.

By Chris Savage