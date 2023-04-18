Ernst & Young to Cut 3,000 Jobs Due To 'Overcapacity' and 'Current Economic Conditions'

The layoffs will impact nearly 5% of the accounting giant's workforce.

learn more about Madeline Garfinkle

By Madeline Garfinkle

TOLGA AKMEN | Getty Images

Global consulting firm Ernst & Young (EY) said on Monday that it is cutting around 3,000 jobs in the U.S., impacting about 5% of its workforce.

According to multiple outlets, the company cited "overcapacity" and "the impact of current economic conditions" as contributing factors in the decision.

The job cuts come days after EY announced plans to overhaul its business by breaking up its auditing and consulting services. In September, the company announced intentions to split up divisions over regulatory conflicts of interest from the auditing and consulting arms of the business — a move dubbed "Project Everest."

However, early last week, the break-up plan was called off, per The Financial Times.

Related: Laid-Off Googlers Reportedly Won't Get Paid for Previously Approved Parental Leaves — And They're Trying To Do Something About It

"We have been informed that the US executive committee has decided not to move forward with the design of Project Everest," the company wrote in the note, which was seen by the Financial Times. "Given the strategic importance of the US member firm to Project Everest, we are stopping work on the project."

As for the current layoffs, the company said the decision was unrelated to the review, but it was "part of the ongoing management of the business," per BBC.

EY is not the only consulting firm trimming its workforce. Last month, McKinsey & Co. announced it would be cutting nearly 19,000 jobs, and, in February, KPMG announced 700 job cuts, Bloomberg reported.
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Related Topics

Layoffs Economic Conditions News and Trends Ernst & Young

Editor's Pick

Meet the TikToker Who Went From Sleeping in His Truck to Starting a 7-Figure Tax Business
Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work
I Built a Billion-Dollar Business in Just 10 Years, and These Are the 9 Mantras I Live By
Why We Stay in Dysfunctional Relationships When We Know It's Best to Walk Away
The 8 Rules to Live By in Franchise Marketing, According to Top Franchise CMOs
Do You Know the One Thing That Can Make Your Money Go Further in Real Estate Investing?

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

4 Books for Entrepreneurs Seeking to Challenge the Status Quo

The easiest path isn't always the best. These four books help entrepreneurs challenge themselves and build a bolder future.

By Peter Daisyme

Starting a Business

You Have to Take Risks to Succeed. Here Are 4 Risk-Taking Benefits in Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurs are often risk-takers. It takes a certain level of bravery and confidence to take the plunge into entrepreneurship and make it successful. Taking risks is often seen as something to be feared, but when done correctly, it can lead to great rewards.

By Kartik Jobanputra

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

Report: In-Office Workers Spend More Time On This Important Job Feature Than Remote Workers

In-office workers surveyed spent 40 minutes more weekly (on average) mentoring others than remote employees.

By Emily Rella

Business News

McDonald's Hamburglar Comes Out of Hiding to Promote Big Burger Changes

The fast food chain brings back its iconic, 'red-handed fugitive' to market updates to the Big Mac, McDouble, and Classic Hamburger and Cheeseburger.

By Jonathan Small

By Terry Rice