Who says soccer is boring?

Simon Stacpoole/Offside | Getty Images

Yesterday, as presenters and analysts Gary Lineker, Paul Ince, and Danny Murphy broke down the FA Cup Wolves vs. Liverpool match live on the BBC, the unmistakable sound of people having sex began being transmitted.

The soccer pundits tried to keep a straight face while keeping the show going, not knowing if the audience was hearing what they were hearing. But it soon became apparent that they were as Twitter exploded with clips.

Producers and presenters scrambled on set to finally determine the source of the moaning: a phone hidden behind a monitor streaming porn.

Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing. ??? pic.twitter.com/ikUhBJ38Je — Gary Lineker ?? (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023

It was the work of YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis, who claimed responsibility after the show and tweeted a video of himself (very easily) infiltrating the studio.

Yes, it was me that pranked the BBC Match of the Day with the sex Phone :) The video coming soon!!!! @BMWJARVO best prankster ever!!!! pic.twitter.com/0kVE1jlvAI — Jarvo69 (Daniel Jarvis) (@BMWjarvo) January 17, 2023

The Daily Mail reports that Jarvis also grabbed a free beer after hiding the phone at the studio, laughing, "There was no one to stop us."

The BBC issued an apology to viewers, stating, "We [apologize] to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening."

But presenter Lineker laughed the whole thing off, telling the BBC's Kirsty Wark that it was a good prank and, "We've certainly got nothing to [be sorry] for." He added, "If you told me this morning that tonight I'd be on Newsnight talking about a porn scandal, I would have been terrified."

This isn't the first time Jarvis has messed with the world of sports. The BBC details that the past October, he was convicted of aggravated trespass after he ran onto a pitch and collided with England cricket player Jonny Bairstow.

He was handed an eight-week prison sentence suspended for two years for the stunt and was banned from any venue where a sporting event is being held in England and Wales for two years. He was also banned from traveling abroad for 12 months and was told to attend mandatory rehabilitation for his unhinged (and funny) actions.