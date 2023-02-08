'Just Can't Picture Myself Paying $39.95': Sports Fans Slam Pricey Oreo Cookies With NBA Logos Ahead of All Star Game

Oreo has created special cookies for the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.

By Sam Silverman

A bite out of the official cookie of the NBA could cost you more than some pizza and wings.

Starting February 7 through NBA All-Star weekend on February 18-19 in Salt Lake City, Oreo is offering a pack of 12 NBA-inspired cookies adorned with the logos and colors of all 30 NBA teams for the cost of $39.95 plus delivery.

However, some Twitter users criticized the price of the team spirit cookies.

While the specialty cookies come with a high cost, the promotion expands off of its 2021 NBA Dynasty Oreo collaboration, which featured only six teams: Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, and the Golden State Warriors.

Fans can also choose to design their own cookie through OreoiD, which allows customers to customize their cookies entirely from the color of the filling to uploading their own graphics.
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

