Oreo has created special cookies for the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.

A bite out of the official cookie of the NBA could cost you more than some pizza and wings.

Starting February 7 through NBA All-Star weekend on February 18-19 in Salt Lake City, Oreo is offering a pack of 12 NBA-inspired cookies adorned with the logos and colors of all 30 NBA teams for the cost of $39.95 plus delivery.

You don't have to be an NBA player to ball Introducing OREOiD x NBA cookies. Get yours now for All-Star Weekend: https://t.co/gHPqdImOjp pic.twitter.com/ucbklvSunh — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) February 7, 2023

However, some Twitter users criticized the price of the team spirit cookies.

$40 for 12 Oreos that have some NBA logos on them is the worst deal ever — Dominican Badness Sr. (@ThunderHeatup) February 7, 2023

Capitalism is ordering custom Oreos with your favorite NBA teams logo — Griffin Lafayette (@VloggerGriffin) February 8, 2023

Yes of course I want these NBA logo Oreos. But at $40 a pack? 0% chance. https://t.co/mhSrFCAYRC — Jeff (@jpeters1221) February 7, 2023

While the specialty cookies come with a high cost, the promotion expands off of its 2021 NBA Dynasty Oreo collaboration, which featured only six teams: Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, and the Golden State Warriors.

Fans can also choose to design their own cookie through OreoiD, which allows customers to customize their cookies entirely from the color of the filling to uploading their own graphics.