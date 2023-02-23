Federal Economists Warn a Recession Is 'Plausible' in 2023

During the Fed's February meeting, economists cautioned that stocks and real estate prices could fall this year and inflation could persist into 2024.

learn more about Madeline Garfinkle

By Madeline Garfinkle

The possibility of a looming recession has lingered over the past year as the housing market ebbs and flows, massive layoffs unfold, and inflation remains persistently high.

Now, economists at the Federal Reserve are warning that the U.S. could be heading into a recession in 2023.

Related: We Might Be Headed Toward a Recession, But a 'Bigger Catastrophe' Could Be on The Horizon

In a joint meeting held earlier this month by the Federal Open Market Committee and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the organizations warned that a recession happening this year is "plausible."

Given the "sluggish growth" in private domestic spending and "tight financial conditions" this year, the economists said "the possibility of a recession sometime this year as a plausible alternative to the baseline," the Fed said.

In response to rampant inflation, the Fed has raised interest rates up to nearly 4.5% over the past year in attempts to curb the rising costs of virtually everything. Despite the economists' suggestions that reductions in consumer energy prices and food costs could slow the rate of inflation, they warned that prices could still remain high throughout the year and into 2024.

The organization also said that "the probability of the economy entering a recession in 2023 remained elevated" while noting the committees will remain vigilant and are prepared to "adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals," meaning the Fed could continue to raise interest rates if need be.

Related: Americans 'Reluctant' to Spend Big, New Fed Report Reveals — Here's What It Means
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

Editorial Assistant

Madeline Garfinkle is an Editorial Assistant at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Related Topics

Economic Conditions News and Trends Federal Reserve Interest Rates Recession inflation

Editor's Pick

This Black Founder Stayed True to His Triple 'Win' Strategy to Build a $1 Billion Business
These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — and How to Handle Them
This Founder Started a Wellness Brand in Her Kitchen — Now She Partners With Target and Uses Her Platform to Combat Medical Racism in the U.S.
Is Your Client Actually a Nightmare? Watch Out for These 3 Red Flags.
Before Diving Into Franchise Ownership, You Need to Ask Yourself This One Key Question
Employees Are 45 Minutes More Productive Each Week Thanks to This Divisive Work Environment

Most Popular

See all
Business News

I'm a 'Ring Girl' at High-Profile Boxing Matches. Here's How I Landed the Gig and Use It as a Second Income.

Ring girls walk across the ring in boxing matches with flags that tell the crowd what round is next.

By Kiera Fields

Business News

I Live on a Cruise Ship for Half of the Year. Look Inside My 336-Square-Foot Cabin with Wraparound Balcony.

I live on a cruise ship with my husband, who works on it, for six months out of the year. Life at "home" can be tight. Here's what it's really like living on a cruise ship.

By Christine Kesteloo

Business Solutions

Save $240 on This ChatGPT WordPress Plugin That Helps You Incorporate This Buzzy AI Tool

You don't need to be a ChatGPT whiz to use this WordPress plugin, available here for the best price online.

By Entrepreneur Store

Leadership

How Working for The CIA Made Mike Baker a Better CEO

The former operative and current Discovery Channel host's new book details the lessons he learned as a spy and how they helped him transition into the (slightly less) cutthroat world of corporate America.

By Bill Schulz

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Franchise

The Top 12 Pet Franchises You Can Buy in 2023

From pet supplies to behavioral training, explore the best pet-centric businesses on the market.

By Entrepreneur Staff