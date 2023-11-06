'I Was Unable to Breathe': American Airlines Flight Attendants Awarded Over $1 Million After Jury Finds Uniforms Contained Toxic Chemicals That Made Them Sick American Airlines had switched to the new uniforms in 2016.

By Emily Rella

Four American Airlines flight attendants were awarded over $1 million by a grand jury in California last week after it was found their uniforms contained toxic chemicals that created a slew of health problems.

In 2017, flight attendants sued Twin Hill, the uniform manufacturer, after claiming that traces of formaldehyde and toluene were found in their garments which led to health problems such as rashes, headaches, trouble breathing, and swollen eyes.

"I would wake up and my eyes would be completely swollen. I looked like I had been in a boxing match," alleged one of the flight attendants, Tracey Silver-Charan, per the Associated Press. "I was unable to breathe. I often felt like I was going to pass out on the job. I was coming home and my husband was running me to the urgent care."

A judge has not yet affirmed the jury's decision, but lawyers representing the flight attendants explained that the step is merely a technicality.

The issue with the uniforms arose when American Airlines switched uniforms for flight attendants in 2016.

The uniforms made by Twin Hill were found to be a "substantial factor in causing harm" to the flight attendants by the jury, though Twin Hill was not found to be negligent in the design of the uniforms.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

