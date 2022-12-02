A Florida Woman Was Scammed Out $11,000 By People Claiming to be the Arizona Lottery Winners. Now She Wants Justice.
Diana Izurieta lost big after receiving a text she was randomly selected to earn $90,000.
What appeared to be a random act of kindness ended up costing a Florida woman thousands.
Diana Izurieta claims she was scammed out of $11,000 after receiving a text message stating she was one of 50 people chosen at random to receive $90,000 from the Gilbert, Arizona, couple who won the $474 million Powerball jackpot in May.
The messages instructed her to contact a "Mr. Woodman," to receive the payment, and after doing so, she was instructed to pay various fake transfers and tax fees that she was told she would be reimbursed for once the lottery winnings arrived.
After sending the first $1,000, "then they started asking for credit card numbers and everything," Izurieta told 12 News Phoenix.
Over the course of five months, "Mr. Woodman" squeezed nearly $10,000 more from Izurieta with pressure and false promises.
Once she realized she had been bamboozled, there was nothing she could do to recover her funds, but she still wants whoever scammed her to be brought to justice.
"I just want to put his ass in jail," she told the outlet."I want to put him in jail...somehow."
This isn't the first time someone promised to donate faulty lottery winnings in Arizona.
A similar scam occurred in 2020 when a Glendale, Arizona, couple won $400 million, in which people received fake emails promising people $2 million from the haul, prompting the Arizona Lottery to issue a nationwide warning at the time.
Gregg Edgar, the executive director of the Arizona Lottery told 12 News people should "be leery," of anything that "sounds too good to be true," and said to forward any potential lottery scam to the Arizona Attorney General's office.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
How an Encounter With the 'Armpit of Destiny' Helped the Founder of Grubhub Take His Business From His Apartment to a $2 Billion IPO
-
You Can Train Your Brain to React to Stressful Situations Better. Here's the 3-Step Process.
-
How to Stay Organized and Productive While Working From Different Locations
-
A Disastrous Valentine's Day Inspired This Founder to Launch Her Own Floral Brand. It Became a Celebrity Magnet With Retail Revenue Up 450% Since 2019.
-
What Is Your Dream Job? Ask Yourself These 4 Questions to Find Out.
-
This Is the Crazy Process This Juice Franchise Went Through to Get USDA-Certified Organic. But It Sure Has Paid Off.
-
No One Would Rent Me a Café in Trendy NYC Neighborhoods, So I Tried Something Risky. Now I Have 3 Coffee Shops.