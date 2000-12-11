AFC Enterprises to Sell Up To 500 Company-Owned Restaurants &lt;b&gt;&lt;/b&gt;

Atlanta, GA - AFC Enterprises Chairman FrankBelatti recently announced the company's intention to sellbetween 400 and 500 company-owned restaurants over the next severalyears. The company, which operates Church's Chicken, PopeyesChicken, Cinnabon, Seattle's Best Coffee and TorrefazioneItalia, currently owns 910 of its 3,500 worldwide units.

AFC's goal is to franchise about 75 of its company-ownedrestaurants each year. Belatti would like the company to eventuallyown about half the locations it currently does. "We intend tobecome a franchising company," he said.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Taxes

Don't Miss a Deduction with This $39.99 Tax Software from H&R Block

Why pay someone to do what H&R Block can help you do yourself?

By Entrepreneur Store
Science & Technology

'We Pulled Off An SEO Heist': Entrepreneur Stole 3.6 Million Pageviews From Competitors — And Your Business Could Be Next.

This has huge implications for businesses that rely on Google's organic traffic for revenue.

By Ben Angel
Business Solutions

The 2024 Python for Software Engineering Bootcamp Certification Bundle is $24.99

With this limited-time deal, you get seven courses and nearly 170 hours of content on coding with Python.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

'You Can't Feel Sorry for Yourself': Barbara Corcoran Shares Her Top Mindset Hack For When You've Been Laid Off

She'd know — the "Shark Tank" star said she's been laid off several times.

By Emily Rella
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Marketing

Create Custom Images with Pixilio

A lifetime subscription is just $25 through January 14th.

By Entrepreneur Store