Atlanta, GA - AFC Enterprises Chairman FrankBelatti recently announced the company's intention to sellbetween 400 and 500 company-owned restaurants over the next severalyears. The company, which operates Church's Chicken, PopeyesChicken, Cinnabon, Seattle's Best Coffee and TorrefazioneItalia, currently owns 910 of its 3,500 worldwide units.

AFC's goal is to franchise about 75 of its company-ownedrestaurants each year. Belatti would like the company to eventuallyown about half the locations it currently does. "We intend tobecome a franchising company," he said.