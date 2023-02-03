The sheepskin boots were reportedly sold out in stores this past holiday season.

Ugg boots, the furry, sheepskin boots that defined the 2000s are back, apparently, with spiking interest and Gen Z cachet, according to data from shopping website, Lyst.

The site's annual quarterly report that highlights the "hottest" 20 fashion brands was released on Thursday, and, as Insider noted, Ugg is on it for the first time since the index began in 2017.

"Gen Z shoppers are breathing new life into once dormant brands ... with over 1.2 billion mentions on TikTok — Ugg's influence is undeniable," the report notes.

The boots were also sold out of stores during the holidays, it added.

Generation Z, or people born between 1997 and 2012, has demonstrated a penchant for bringing back old technology and trends, from flip phones to "vintage" headphones with cords.

But Ugg boots go back much further — the word "ugg" is actually a general term in Australia that means boots made from sheepskin and fleece, according to the BBC.

The company that created the "UGG" boot, Deckers Outdoor Corporation, is based in the U.S. and has tried and failed to trademark the word in Australia (where a court decided it was a generic word and thus could not be trademarked), the outlet added.

The company says the boots began to gain popularity in California in the 1980s. They were first featured on Oprah's Favorite Things in 2000 (a huge brand-maker back then) and became "cherished commodities" early in the decade, according to Vogue.

The boots later gained prominence again with a fashion movement that prioritized "ugly" clothes, and have since become an unironic Gen Z favorite, per Insider. Kylie Jenner was also spotted wearing them in November.