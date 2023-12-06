It looks like disgraced former congressman George Santos has found his next job: content creator.

And despite being expelled from his last position, the pay is even better now.

Semafor is reporting that Santos could pass his congressional salary of $174,000 in just weeks on the app.

Santos's profile bio identifies him as a "Former congressional 'Icon'!??" and says "The Expelled member of Congress from New York City." A video from the disgraced former politician costs $400 and has ranged from $300-$500. As of press time, there are only "19 left," it says.

Early users could have had a bargain. When Santos first joined the platform, he was "only" charging $75 for a video. On Tuesday, Santos told Semafor he's made 150 videos so far and was going to "crush another 60-70 tonight."

The videos so far include jokes (a fake MBA) and Christmas wishes, but the most famous is Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) buying a cameo to troll indicted Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ).

Santos is facing 23 counts in a federal indictment for fraud and other crimes.

Cameo's founder and CEO, Steven Galanis, told Semafor that Santos "is going to be an absolute whale," and noted his early numbers are rivaling some top performers including Sarah Jessica Parker and Bon Jovi.