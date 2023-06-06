California Colleges Are Flooded With 'Ghost Students' Attempting to Steal Financial Aid About 20% of applications for California community colleges are fraudulent, according to the State Chancellor's Office.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Joseph DeSantis | Getty Images
Richard Valicenti, a radiation oncologist at UC Davis, is one of the thousands who have had their identity stolen to create fraudulent student applications with the intention to steal federal aid.

Richard Valicenti, 64, received an out-of-the-ordinary check in the mail last summer. It was $1,400 for a Pell Grant to attend Saddleback College in Orange County, CA. Valicenti, a radiation oncologist at UC Davis, was well-beyond his college years and also had "never heard" of the college he was allegedly attending and getting federal aid for, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

While Valicenti was perplexed, college admissions directors and administrators are all too familiar with the situation. Valicenti's identity had been stolen by criminals attempting to receive financial aid by creating bogus college applications — a practice that has resulted in an unprecedented influx of "ghost students."

Ghost students are essentially bots created by fraudsters that take advantage of the application system in hopes of receiving government aid.

About 20% of California community college applications are fictitious, according to the state Chancellor's Office, per The Chronicle, and may be an easy target for criminals as community colleges in the state do not require a social security number to apply and are required to accept any applicant with a high school diploma.

The rise in ghost students has surged since the pandemic, due to online classes which made it easier for ghost students to go under the radar, as well as the U.S. Department of Education's decision to stop verifying household income in the wake of a national crisis — an initiative that is expected to remain in place until the next award cycle.

Related: California Woman Arrested For $60 Million Postal Service Scam

City College of San Francisco reported 59 fraudulent students to the chancellor's office this spring alone, and has identified 29 ghost students who have received $22,418 in Pell Grants to date, officials told the outlet.

"It is a 100% disservice to every single taxpayer," Kim Rich, a criminal justice instructor at L.A. Pierce College told the outlet. "These criminals wouldn't still be doing this if they weren't getting the money."

Rich said that after instructors cleared out ghost students, spring enrollment at Pierce dropped from 7,658 to 4,937.

In March, the U.S. Justice Department arrested three women in Los Angeles for allegedly stealing inmates' identities to falsely enroll in California colleges and steal federal aid. From January 2012 to August 2017, the women allegedly stole about $1 million in student loans.

"As a result of their alleged scheme, the defendants fraudulently caused the United States Treasury to disburse approximately $980,000 in FSA funds on behalf of straw students," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in the press release.

Related: 3 Arrested on Felony Charges for Allegedly Perpetrating a $4 Million 'Substantial Food Stamp Fraud Ring' With Stolen Data

Wavy Line
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

She's Been Coding Since Age 7 and Presented Her Life-Saving App to Tim Cook Last Year. Now 17, She's on Track to Solve Even Bigger Problems.
Lock
I Helped Grow 4 Unicorns Over 10 Years That Generated $18 Billion in Online Revenues. Here's What I've Learned.
Lock
Want to Break Bad Habits and Supercharge Your Business? Use This Technique.
Franchise Ownership Made Easy: Best Practices for Managing and Growing Your Business
Lock
Don't Have Any Clients But Need Customer Testimonials? Follow These 3 Tricks To Boost Your Rep.
Why Are Some Wines More Expensive Than Others? A Top Winemaker Gives a Full-Bodied Explanation.

Related Topics

College Students Scams News and Trends Fraud

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

'I'm Not a Very Good Businessman': Kevin Costner Is Risking a Ton of His Own Money on New Project

The "Yellowstone" star discussed how he bankrolled his new epic movies — and his accountant isn't happy.

By Dan Bova
Business News

Daymond John Slams 'Shark Tank' Contestants With Restraining Order: 'It Is Unfortunate That It Has Come to This'

Bubba's Q boneless ribs first appeared on Season 5 of the hit ABC show.

By Emily Rella
Travel

Find Cheap Flights and Learn New Languages With This $160 Deal

Get Rosetta Stone, a VPN, and more in this Father's Day deal.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

'I Am Just Floored': Woman Discovers She Won $1 Million Lottery Prize While Checking Her Email at Work

Initially, she thought the email was a scam, but went to lottery headquarters and walked away with a six-figure check after taxes.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Growing a Business

6 Tips on How Job Seekers Can Prepare for All Types of Interview Questions

Learn how to create compelling talking points that apply to a variety of interview questions.

By Entrepreneur Deals
Business News

'The Most Vile Coffee Drink I Have Ever Had': Starbucks' Olive Oil-Infused Beverages Are Coming to More Cities

Former CEO Howard Schultz found inspiration in Sicily — but it's not for everyone.

By Amanda Breen