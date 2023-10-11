Google Hopes Traditional Passwords Will Eventually Be 'Obsolete.' Here's What It's Using Instead. The tech giant announced it will begin offering "passkeys" as a default option instead of passwords.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Google announced on Tuesday it's hoping to make entering passwords a thing of the past with more widespread adoption of its "passkey" feature, which launched earlier this year.

"We'll continue encouraging the industry to make the pivot to passkeys — making passwords a rarity, and eventually obsolete," the company wrote in the release.

To use passkeys, users employ a fingerprint, face scan, or PIN to unlock a device, a system that the company says is "40% faster than passwords."

Google emphasized that passkeys are phishing-resistant and employ specific cryptography that ensures they are secure.

Still, the company recognizes that new technologies take time to become mainstream, and making passkeys a default setting won't happen overnight. Traditional passwords "may be around for a little while," the release added, so users will still have the option to use a password for signing in if they wish. Users can also opt out of passkeys by disabling the "Skip password when possible" feature in their settings.

Other tech giants such as Uber and eBay have already implemented passkey options for users on their platforms. Apple also began offering passkeys with the launch of iOS 16, which allows users to ditch traditional passwords instead of passkeys across apps and linked accounts on iCloud.
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Google News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

McDonald's Employee Shoots, Kills 30-Year-Old Woman Following Dispute: 'Completely Senseless'

The victim has been identified as Jacklyn Marie Reed from Johnson City, Tennessee.

By Emily Rella
By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

This Retiree's Yummy Hobby Is Now a Remote Side Hustle That Makes $250 an Hour: 'I Attached My Bank Account And the Money Just Flowed Automatically'

Since 1972, in his downtime, Bill Reichman has been dedicated to one delicious diversion. When the pandemic hit, he turned his passion into a lucrative side hustle. Here's how he did it.

By Frances Dodds
Business News

An Anonymous Man Bought 250 Plane Tickets for IDF Reservists Headed to Israel

The man purchased tickets for anyone who showed him an IDF call-up notice at JFK.

By Sam Silverman
Business News

'We Think It's Overhyped': AI Is in For a Humble Reality Check in 2024, Analysts Say

Analyst firm CCS Insight predicts the generative artificial intelligence (AI) space is poised for a "cold shower" in 2024.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Leadership

Is Your Business Built to Last? These 5 Leadership Practices Could Put It on the Right Track

For any company, durability means the difference between success and failure. Here are five ways leaders can build with it in mind.

By Andrew Schaap