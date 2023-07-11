'It Can Cause a Lot of Harm': Google CEO Sundar Pichai Warns of Dangers With AI The CEO has long called for regulation of the new technology.

By Emily Rella

Key Takeaways

  • Google's CEO issued a warning about AI and deepfakes on "60 Minutes."
  • Pichai said he believes the technology is safe but has only released it to users as an "experiment in a limited way."
  • "We can develop more robust safety layers before we build, before we deploy more capable models," Pichai said.

Google's Bard technology is the company's attempt to foray into the world of artificial intelligence (AI).

Now, CEO Sundar Pichai is revealing that the company will be implementing limitations on Bard in order to prevent the negative consequences that can arise from making deepfakes.

In an interview with 60 Minutes, Pichai explained that he was nervous about what could happen if someone used the technology to make a fake video of him spreading misinformation.

"It could look accurate," he explained. "But you know, on a societal scale, you know, it can cause a lot of harm."

He then went on to explain that though he believes the technology is currently safe, the company has only released it to users as an "experiment in a limited way."

"We can develop more robust safety layers before we build, before we deploy more capable models," Pichai said.

This isn't the first time the CEO has warned about the potential dangers of AI.

In an April interview also with 60 Minutes, Pichai called for government regulation of AI technology — especially regarding deep fakes — in order to make sure that the technology isn't being used for the wrong reasons.

"We are constantly developing better algorithms to detect spam," Pichai said at the time. "We would need to do the same thing with deep fakes, audio, and video. Over time there has to be regulation. There have to be consequences."

Google's Bard was released in May.

Emily Rella

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com.

