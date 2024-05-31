Get All Access for $5/mo

Google Leak Spills the Secret Sauce for Search Rankings — Here's What to Know It's the biggest peek into Google's search secrets yet.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • 2,500 internal Google documents were leaked this week.
  • The leak shows potential inaccuracies between what Google spokespeople publicly stated and what was happening under the hood.

With over 90% of the global search engine market, Google's search algorithm acts as a gatekeeper for the majority of people who want to find answers on the web.

For the first time, a massive internal document leak offers a glimpse into how Search works — and there are inaccuracies between the documents and what Google has publicly stated about Search in the past.

The 2,500 document leak was unearthed by SEO practitioner and EA Eagle Digital founder Erfan Azimi earlier this month, confirmed by SEO experts Rand Fishkin and Mike King on Monday, and publicly confirmed by Google on Wednesday.

Azimi said he had "no financial motives" for leaking the information. He stated that his main motive was getting the truth to come out.

Related: Google Might Start Charging For AI-Enhanced Search Features

Even though Google spokespeople have denied over the years that clicks factor into rankings, the documents show that Google appears to have kept track of clicks, down to how long users spend on a webpage.

Google also appears to consider subdomains separately from domains, which directly contradicts past statements.

And yet another inaccuracy, Google has said that it does not consider the age of a website in rankings or push down new websites, but the documents show that it does.

Fishkin identified the key takeaways from the leak as:

  1. Google cares about brand recognition and prioritizes big, powerful brands over small, independent ones — even if smaller brands have more expertise.
  2. Powerful brands can rank well on Google, even with lower E-E-A-T, or experience, expertise, authoritativeness, and trustworthiness.

"Google no longer rewards scrappy, clever, SEO-savvy operators who know all the right tricks," Fishkin wrote. "They reward established brands, search-measurable forms of popularity, and established domains that searchers already know and click."

Related: Site Traffic Down? Here Are the Big AI Changes Google Made to Its Search Tool

The leak may have occurred when Google accidentally published the internal documents to Microsoft-owned GitHub in March, per Fishkin.

"We would caution against making inaccurate assumptions about Search based on out-of-context, outdated, or incomplete information," Google spokesperson Davis Thompson said in a Wednesday statement to The Verge. "We've shared extensive information about how Search works and the types of factors that our systems weigh, while also working to protect the integrity of our results from manipulation."

Google made public-facing changes to Search earlier this month, including a new AI overviews section at the top of search results. The move has yielded inaccurate answers, which have since gone viral on social media, including one post telling users to make pizza sauce with glue.

Related: Google's New AI Search Results Are Already Hallucinating — Telling Users to Eat Rocks and Make Pizza Sauce With Glue
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Solutions

Train for Microsoft Tech Certification — $70 Through the End of May

This well-reviewed bundle features 11 courses on Microsoft security, management, and more.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

You Might See More Orange Juice Mixed With Other Fruit on Store Shelves — Here's Why

Unfavorable crop conditions have left orange juice producers in a sticky situation.

By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

Monetize Your Expertise — The Ultimate Guide to Creating and Selling Online Courses and eBooks

Unlock the secrets to transforming your knowledge into income with this comprehensive guide on creating and selling online courses and eBooks.

By Jonathan Herrick
Franchise

Wildly Popular McDonald's Spinoff CosMc's Will Expand to 10 Locations This Year. Find Out Which Cities Will Get An Outpost.

CosMc's, which debuted in Illinois last year, has four locations and six more planned, including one in a new city.

By Carl Stoffers
Business News

'People Have the Right to Protect Their Likeness': Hollywood Lawyer Says Scarlett Johansson's OpenAI Controversy Is Only the Beginning

Johansson's push against OpenAI isn't the first legal action taken against the company.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Google News, Discover Outage Affects Millions

An outage affected millions of Google users on Friday, the company confirmed to Entrepreneur.

By Sherin Shibu