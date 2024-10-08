Get All Access for $5/mo

Google Is Losing Ground to Unexpected Rivals in Search Ad Revenue and Name Popularity, According to New Estimates Gen Z is barely using Google as a verb anymore.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Google's search ad market share is expected to drop below 50% next year, the lowest in over a decade, per the Wall Street Journal.
  • Google's ad revenue in 2023 was $237.86 billion.

Google is the most popular search engine in the world, but its dominance over search ad revenue—and Gen Z's vernacular—is losing steam.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Google's share of the $88.8 billion U.S. search advertising market is expected to fall to the lowest point in over a decade as a diverse set of competitors like Amazon, Perplexity AI, and TikTok deliver alternative search experiences.

Consumers are conducting product searches through Amazon and social media searches through TikTok, with targeted ads creating revenue for each business along the way. Perplexity is expected to infuse its AI search results with ads later this month.

Those rival offerings will push Google's U.S. search ad market share below 50% next year and bring Amazon's share up to about 25%, per the WSJ.

Related: Google's AI Overview Has Changed Since Its Debut, and These Websites Have Benefitted the Most

Moreover, Bernstein Research shows that Gen Z is barely using the term Google as a verb. Young users are "searching" through social media, Amazon, and ChatGPT; they aren't "Googling," Bernstein analyst Mark Shmulik wrote in a September note.

As of last week, Google's AI Overviews now display ads with relevant products under a "sponsored" banner. According to a Google spokesperson, the ads will only appear under relevant searches.

Example of ads in Google AI overviews. Credit: Google

Even with AI rivals like ChatGPT, Google's numbers remain strong. Its share of the overall search market has remained at least 90% so far. Bing, Yahoo, and other search engines have less than 4% each of the market.

Google ad revenue also increased from 2022 to 2023, rising from $224.47 billion to $237.86 billion.

Related: Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Is Back at the Company 'Pretty Much Every Day.' Here's What He's Working On.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

Mom's Side Hustle Started With a Facebook Page. Now It Makes More Than $1 Million a Year: 'Don't Overthink.'

Karen Frederick, 43, wanted to establish a fulfilling, home-based career.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Do You Own Pyrex Measuring Cups? The FTC Might Send You a Check in the Mail

The FTC is sending checks to 10,259 consumers.

By Erin Davis
By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev
Devices

Get Inexpensive Mobile Data Abroad Plus a Free Hushed Phone Number

$50 worth of mobile data for just $35.

By StackCommerce
Business News

Video Shows Las Vegas Billionaire Traveling the East Coast With Two Megayachts — One Just Carries the Toys

The two megayachts were spotted together in Maine and Massachusetts.

By Erin Davis