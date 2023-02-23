HBO's 'White Lotus' Had an 'Impact' on Aperol Bitter Sales, Company Says. 'American People Enjoy Having Some Italy'

The Campari Group, which sells the Aperol bitter, saw an "impact" after the popular show's latest season in Italy.

learn more about Gabrielle Bienasz

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO I Getty Images
Will Sharpe and Aubrey Plaza on The White Lotus.

There was plenty of drama and murder on HBO's wildly popular second season of "The White Lotus," which covers the hijinks of the guests (and staff) at a luxury resort in Sicily — but for some, the real star was the drinks.

Per Insider, a bright orange cocktail made several appearances on the show, and most viewers on Reddit assumed it was the Italian classic, an Aperol Spritz.

"The widely watched White Lotus series showing multiple orange glasses is yet another evidence of how much American people enjoy having some Italy and some bright orange in their lives," said Bob Kunze-Concewitz, CEO of Campari Group, in an email to Entrepreneur.

(Campari Group owns the bitter brand, Aperol, which is a key ingredient in an "Aperol Spritz.")

The drink has become more popular in the U.S. of late, according to its maker, which also owns fellow Italian bitter, Campari. That latter also found viral fame after HBO's "House of Dragons" brought Emma D'Arcy's favorite drink, a Negroni Spagliato, to the fore.

Related: HBO's Viral TikTok About a Negroni Sbagliato Sparks Orders for Campari, CMO says

D'Arcy's viral TikTok drove requests for the drink at bars and had a positive impact on business at Brooklyn-based distillery, St. Agrestis, which makes pre-made drinks and bitters. That show also increased interest in and orders for the Campari bitter, a key ingredient in the drink, the company's CMO previously told Entrepreneur.

Kunze-Concewitz added in an email to Entreprenuer that sales of Aperol in the U.S. increased in the fiscal year 2022, by 50%.

"Aperol's potential is huge," his statement added. Kunze-Concewitz also said that Aperol's appearance in the show "clearly is having an impact," in an investor call this week, Insider noted.
Gabrielle Bienasz

Entrepreneur Staff

Gabrielle Bienasz is a staff writer at Entrepreneur. She previously worked at Insider and Inc. Magazine. 

Related Topics

News and Trends Business News Campari

Editor's Pick

This Black Founder Stayed True to His Triple 'Win' Strategy to Build a $1 Billion Business
These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — and How to Handle Them
This Founder Started a Wellness Brand in Her Kitchen — Now She Partners With Target and Uses Her Platform to Combat Medical Racism in the U.S.
Is Your Client Actually a Nightmare? Watch Out for These 3 Red Flags.
Before Diving Into Franchise Ownership, You Need to Ask Yourself This One Key Question
Employees Are 45 Minutes More Productive Each Week Thanks to This Divisive Work Environment

Most Popular

See all
Business News

I'm a 'Ring Girl' at High-Profile Boxing Matches. Here's How I Landed the Gig and Use It as a Second Income.

Ring girls walk across the ring in boxing matches with flags that tell the crowd what round is next.

By Kiera Fields

Business News

Plane Makes Emergency Landing After 'Unruly Passenger' Triggers Level 4 Threat

American Airlines flight 3444 was headed towards Washington, D.C., but made an emergency stop in Raleigh, North Carolina.

By Emily Rella

Business News

I Live on a Cruise Ship for Half of the Year. Look Inside My 336-Square-Foot Cabin with Wraparound Balcony.

I live on a cruise ship with my husband, who works on it, for six months out of the year. Life at "home" can be tight. Here's what it's really like living on a cruise ship.

By Christine Kesteloo

Starting a Business

Launching a Business as a Side Hustle Is Alright (But Follow This Startup Checklist)

Here are the benefits of launching a business as a side hustle and a checklist to help you get started.

By Michael Stagno

Science & Technology

Missed Last Week's Live Q&A? Find Out What the Makers of 'TechTalk' Have to Say About the State of Startups.

The award-winning producers of EntrepreneurTV's show 'TechTalk' have interviewed hundreds of tech founders and share their biggest takeaways.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Fundraising

Use This Game-Changing Tool to Make or Break Your Pitches To Investors

Get ready to win over investors and captivate your audience with video, the best tool for conveying your message and value

By Vikas Agrawal