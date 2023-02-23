The Campari Group, which sells the Aperol bitter, saw an "impact" after the popular show's latest season in Italy.

There was plenty of drama and murder on HBO's wildly popular second season of "The White Lotus," which covers the hijinks of the guests (and staff) at a luxury resort in Sicily — but for some, the real star was the drinks.

Per Insider, a bright orange cocktail made several appearances on the show, and most viewers on Reddit assumed it was the Italian classic, an Aperol Spritz.

"The widely watched White Lotus series showing multiple orange glasses is yet another evidence of how much American people enjoy having some Italy and some bright orange in their lives," said Bob Kunze-Concewitz, CEO of Campari Group, in an email to Entrepreneur.

(Campari Group owns the bitter brand, Aperol, which is a key ingredient in an "Aperol Spritz.")

The drink has become more popular in the U.S. of late, according to its maker, which also owns fellow Italian bitter, Campari. That latter also found viral fame after HBO's "House of Dragons" brought Emma D'Arcy's favorite drink, a Negroni Spagliato, to the fore.

D'Arcy's viral TikTok drove requests for the drink at bars and had a positive impact on business at Brooklyn-based distillery, St. Agrestis, which makes pre-made drinks and bitters. That show also increased interest in and orders for the Campari bitter, a key ingredient in the drink, the company's CMO previously told Entrepreneur.

Kunze-Concewitz added in an email to Entreprenuer that sales of Aperol in the U.S. increased in the fiscal year 2022, by 50%.

"Aperol's potential is huge," his statement added. Kunze-Concewitz also said that Aperol's appearance in the show "clearly is having an impact," in an investor call this week, Insider noted.