Here's What Bed Bath & Beyond's Bankruptcy Really Means for the Future of Retail

New research from investment bank UBS reveals big changes on the horizon.

learn more about Amanda Breen

By Amanda Breen

UCG | Getty Images

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy on Sunday, and it suggests a bleak future for brick-and-mortar retailers.

New research from investment bank UBS estimates that 50,000 retail stores out of the 940,000 currently operating in the U.S. will close their doors by 2027 (not including gas and food-service stations), Yahoo Finance reported.

Related: Bed Bath & Beyond Plans to Raise Over $1 Billion to Pay Debts and Avoid Bankruptcy

"While there was a pause on store closures over the last few years, we believe this activity is set to sharply accelerate moving forward," UBS retail analyst Michael Lasser said.

Several factors will contribute to the eventual mass shuttering, including decreases in consumer spending and available credit, and increases in the penetration of retail shopping and cost to run retail stores, according to Lasser.

The pandemic was also harder on Bed Bath & Beyond than it was on its competitors, owing to the company's decentralized system and less developed ecommerce technology, The New York Times reported.

Related: Bed Bath & Beyond Is Shuttering Hundreds of Stores — Here Are the Much-Loved Retailers Ready to Move In

Per Lasser's calculations, if 50,000 stores close within the next five years, and the average sales per store is $5.7 million, that will leave $285 billion in retail sales "up for grabs" — giving major competitors better-positioned for online shopping the chance to capitalize big time.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Related Topics

Ecommerce Online Shopping Retail Businesses News and Trends Bed bath and beyond

Editor's Pick

Jeans Made Out of...What? One Company Dared to Go Where None Had Before — and Even Levi's Is On Board.
The Best Advice I've Ever Received — 5 Keys to Entrepreneurial Success
How Maserati Recharged Its Brand
Ex-Employees Admit to Getting Revenge on Their Former Companies — Here's How
How to Spot the Next 500-Unit Franchise
The Future of Hybrid Work? A New Poll Confirms What We Knew All Along.

Most Popular

See all
Social Media

A First-Time Writer Was Disappointed That No One Came to Her Book Signing. Then Stephen King Tweeted About It.

After Chelsea Banning tweeted that she was "a little embarrassed" that only two people came to her book party, some of the biggest writers in the world came to her rescue.

By Jonathan Small

Growing a Business

6 Ways Small Business Owners Can Use ChatGPT to Eliminate Hours of Work

The greatest development that will allow small businesses and entrepreneurs to compete with large corporations has become available — for free. But it's in its infancy and there's no user manual. I'm here to help.

By Nicholas Leighton

Growing a Business

How Much Free Advice Should You Give Away in a Proposal?

How to protect your property while winning the work.

By Jonathan Rick

Business News

Former Disney Actress Says She Makes 10 Times More Money Doing Porn: 'I Am Having So Much More Fun.'

Boy Meets World star Maitland Ward says adult films have liberated her from Hollywood and earned her a lot of money.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

Bed Bath & Beyond Files For Bankruptcy: 'Thank You to All of Our Loyal Customers'

The company's stores and website will remain open for the time being.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Leadership

6 Time Management Hacks to Regain Your Energy

Learn about theses six powerful time management strategies you can implement in a hybrid or remote workplace.

By Tugba Yanaz