In a move that most of us have been praying for since childhood, candy is officially being declared a health food! Well, that's a slight exaggeration.

The Hershey Company has partnered with C4, the popular workout supplement brand, to sell Reese's peanut butter and chocolate as protein powders and Jolly Rancher-flavored energy drinks.

"For years, users have been mixing their own peanut butter and chocolate protein shakes, and we've frequently heard requests for a Jolly Rancher candy flavored C4," Nutrabolt CEO Doss Cunningham (which owns C4 Energy) said in a statement. "This launch is particularly meaningful as we continue to deliver the best tasting and top performing products on the market."

This month, C4 will roll out a Bubble Yum pre-workout powder and canned energy drinks based on three Jolly Rancher flavors: Blue Raspberry, Green Apple and Watermelon. (A 12-pack will cost $27.99.) In October, they plan to release the Hershey's Milk Chocolate and Reese's Peanut Butter protein powders. (Price will vary by size, starting at $29.99.)

Credit: C4 Hershey Nutrabolt

In an interview with CNN, Andrea Hernández, the founder of food and beverage insights platform Snaxshot, called this a smart move by both brands: "It's a way to help entice consumers to try them with flavors that they are comfortable or accustomed to, considering a lot of these powders are notorious for having a weird and unpleasant taste."

The $21 billion energy drink market is booming in the U.S., dominated by the likes of Celsius, Ghost and older brands like Monster. So just like someone who has downed two cans of Red Bull before going out, this party shows no signs of slowing down.

