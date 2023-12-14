The animal was captured around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

This incident gives "Bull Penn" an entirely new meeting.

Commuters at Newark, New Jersey's Penn Station were baffled on Thursday morning when a horned bull appeared on the train tracks — running to (or away from) nowhere in particular — and causing 45-minute delays.

The official NJ Transit account on X posted about the commuting delays for those trying to get from Newark Penn to Penn Station New York (in Manhattan) due to "police activity" which was actually the corralling of the mystery animal.

NJ TRANSIT rail service is subject to up to 45 minute delays between Newark Penn and PSNY, due to Police activity near Newark Penn Station. NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH and Hoboken, Newark Penn and 33rd Street New York.



Police activity: pic.twitter.com/XrtIEK5ZGH — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) December 14, 2023

Videos on social media showed the unbelievable scene.

There's a bull on the tracks at Newark, NJ, Penn Station.



New Jersey transit says the bull is causing delays between Newark Penn Station and NY Penn Station. pic.twitter.com/UE3zznQAwH — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) December 14, 2023

There is a bull loose on the tracks near Penn State Station



This is a sign from God to go max long every shitty tech company you can find



pic.twitter.com/8JLnsiHoH1 — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (@ParikPatelCFA) December 14, 2023

The bull was first spotted around 10:30 a.m. local time and was removed from the tracks and tranquilized by authorities around 11 a.m., before being sent to Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in New Jersey, per local outlet ABC 7.

"I thought maybe it was a Red Bull PR stunt or something like that, considering the stadium was right there," one witness, Jason Monticelli, told ABC 7. "But yeah, he was just trotting along. We were just trying to figure out where it came from."

Authorities are still unsure where the bull came from and how exactly it ended up on the tracks.

In March, an escaped cow ran through the streets of Brooklyn after escaping a vehicle transport outside a slaughterhouse in the borough.

Perhaps the Penn Bull was just coming into town early for the Professional Bull Riding competition, set to take place in Madison Square Garden early next month.

This is a developing story.