Video: A Running Bull Appeared on the Tracks of Penn Station — And No One Knows Where It Came From The animal was captured around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

By Emily Rella

This incident gives "Bull Penn" an entirely new meeting.

Commuters at Newark, New Jersey's Penn Station were baffled on Thursday morning when a horned bull appeared on the train tracks — running to (or away from) nowhere in particular — and causing 45-minute delays.

The official NJ Transit account on X posted about the commuting delays for those trying to get from Newark Penn to Penn Station New York (in Manhattan) due to "police activity" which was actually the corralling of the mystery animal.

Videos on social media showed the unbelievable scene.

@jaeeemarieee Newark NJ, Penn Station ?#newarkpennstation #railroad #train #path #njtransit #amtrak ♬ The Boys Are Back In Town - Thin Lizzy

The bull was first spotted around 10:30 a.m. local time and was removed from the tracks and tranquilized by authorities around 11 a.m., before being sent to Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in New Jersey, per local outlet ABC 7.

"I thought maybe it was a Red Bull PR stunt or something like that, considering the stadium was right there," one witness, Jason Monticelli, told ABC 7. "But yeah, he was just trotting along. We were just trying to figure out where it came from."

Authorities are still unsure where the bull came from and how exactly it ended up on the tracks.

In March, an escaped cow ran through the streets of Brooklyn after escaping a vehicle transport outside a slaughterhouse in the borough.

Perhaps the Penn Bull was just coming into town early for the Professional Bull Riding competition, set to take place in Madison Square Garden early next month.

This is a developing story.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

