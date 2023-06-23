Here's How Much New Hires at Tesla Are Making Per Year New data reveals how much new hires can make at the electric car company.

By Emily Rella

Getty Images
Aerial view of Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory.

As Tesla CEO, Elon Musk does not take home a cash salary or bonus.

His employees, however, very much do — and new data from the U.S. Department of Labor reveals just how much some workers at Tesla make each year.

The data, which was viewed by TheStreet, is from 184 international hires working at Tesla in the U.S., mostly in Palo Alto, Fremont, or Austin. Their positions range from software to engineering to architects.

For employees that submitted their information during Q1 2023, with start dates ranging from January 16, 2023, to September 2023 (some of those sampled have not yet begun working at the company), salaries ranged from $80,000 to $235,000 with an average of $149,352.

Only five employees surveyed make below six figures, while the majority make between $100,000 and $149,000.

The highest paying job on the list is Tesla's Senior Manager, Software Engineering ($235,000 per year) followed by Manager, Software Engineering ($209,405).

The lowest-paying entry-level job recorded was for an Associate Design Planner with a salary of $80,000.

Earlier this year, a leaked email from Musk revealed that he must approve all new hires for the company moving forward.

"Think carefully before sending me a request," Musk penned to employees in the email viewed by Electrek. "No one can join Tesla, even as a contractor, until you receive my email approval."

Though it's unclear how many employees Tesla currently has following layoffs this year, the company hired roughly 30,000 new workers in 2022, bringing the total at the end of the year to 130,000 employees.

