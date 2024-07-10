Next time you are angry about your flight getting delayed, think of it as a possible divine intervention.

Donna Osborne, a 75-year-old great-grandmother from Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, has won a colossal $5 million from a lucky scratch-off Monopoly Own It All ticket. And the story behind her win is as amazing as the cash prize itself.

Related: Starbucks Is Giving Away a Free Gift

After a particularly frustrating airport ordeal—her flight to Florida kept getting delayed—Osborne decided to head back home, a decision that led to her purchasing the $50 game ticket at a Speedway gas station. "If I didn't leave the airport, I would have never bought that ticket," Osborne told Pennsylvania Lottery officials. After she revealed the $5 million prize in the parking lot, Osbourne went back into the store to make sure that she was seeing what she thought she was seeing. The store clerk confirmed the windfall.

Incredibly, the win coincided with the end of Osborne's radiation treatments and her approaching birthday. But despite her newfound wealth, Osborne says she intends to stick with her job of transporting Amish people. "I don't know what I'd do with myself. I have to keep moving," Osborne explained. She plans to invest a portion of her lottery prize and as a well-earned treat, live her dream of visiting Alaska. The fortunate Speedway location will enjoy a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

"Donna told us that she's been playing the lottery for a long time," Pennsylvania Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne said. "It's thanks to players like her that the PA Lottery is able to not only create millionaires but also help seniors live a good life."

Read more at Fox Business News