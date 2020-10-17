Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Improve Your Cognitive Health with This Brain-Training App CogniFit helps you stimulate your cognitive health.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Startup Stock Photos

Your brain can be a great indicator of your overall health. These days, with so many of us confined to self-isolation and offices going fully remote, there's no shame in feeling a little brain drain. But don't let the doldrums get you down and harm your health.

CogniFit Premium Brain Training is designed to detect risk factors for alterations in cognitive functioning using neuropsychological assessments. Whether you've been feeling a bit slower lately or you just aren't as motivated as you used to be, CogniFit can help you identify why. Millions of users already use CogniFit to identify possible cognitive alterations and deficiencies so they can create a personalized brain training regimen for their needs.

Through validated tasks to evaluate 23 cognitive skills, CogniFit helps measure, train, and properly monitor mental fitness and its relation to neurological pathologies. The intuitive app lets you personalize your training by choosing your preferred programs and the age group you're in, so it can provide better insights. CogniFit's exercises and brain games help stimulate cognitive functions and improve brain plasticity while providing real-time monitoring on the evolution of your skills and compares the results to age group norms.

With CogniFit, you'll have a clue into your mental health at all times. That's why it's earned 4.4 stars on both the App Store and Google Play Store. A one-year subscription to CogniFit Premium Brain Training is normally $119, but you can save 58 percent when you sign up for just $49.99 today.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Costco Settled a $2 Million Class Action Lawsuit — Here's Who's Eligible to Make a Claim for Cash

The settlement involves customers who purchased a Kirkland Signature product.

By Emily Rella
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Apple Labels These 3 Iconic Products 'Vintage,' and Soon-to-Be 'Obsolete'

Apple Stores and repair shops will only fix these devices for up to two more years.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

The Way People Sell Online is Fundamentally Flawed — Here's What to Do Instead

Live launching and traditional evergreen strategies are outdated marketing tactics. Here's how to build an evergreen funnel that actually converts.

By Nicki Krawczyk
Business Solutions

Join More Than 90 Million PDF Reader Pro Users for $30

Make PDF annotation, sharing, converting, and management a breeze.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Solutions

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office 2021 Are Just $60 Together

Save on a reliable operating system and beloved office suite with this limited-time deal.

By Entrepreneur Store