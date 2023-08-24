In-N-Out Lawyers Go Animal-Style on Ripoff Mexican Burger Joint That Called Itself In-I-Nout A Mexican In-N-Out copycat got itself into the legal fryer with the fast food brand.

By Dan Bova

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. And a very fast way to get hit with a head-spinning lawsuit.

The L.A. Times reports that a burger joint in Mexico called "In-I-Nout" has changed its name and flipped its burger-flipping style after facing legal action from In-N-Out. In-I-Nout "borrowed" In-N-Out's recipes and used the chain's signature red diner booths and logo design, per the report.

X user Cole Paterson tweeted this commercial for the ripoff restaurant:

If you were curious to make an actual run for the border to see how In-I-Nout compares, don't bother packing your bags. While In-N-Out would not comment, representatives made it clear that there was "ongoing litigation," and the Times reports that In-I-Nout is no more. It's now called "Sofi's Burger" and the owners have rebranded their Instagram account.

Related: In-N-Out Has a Secret Menu for Dogs — and Apparently It's Free

Sofi's did not respond to the Times' requests for comments and seems to be charging ahead with business, posting job listings for cooks, servers and other staffers. And while the signage and the look of the joint have changed, for local diners one important facet remains in place from In-I-Nout's glory days: Papitas estilo Aminal! (Translation: Animal fries!)

Related: In-N-Out Burger Is Moving East. Is It Coming to a State Near You

Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim and Spy magazine. Check out his latest humor books for kids, including Wendell the Werewolf, Road & Track Crew's Big & Fast Cars, and The Big Little Book of Awesome Stuff.

