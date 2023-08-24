A Mexican In-N-Out copycat got itself into the legal fryer with the fast food brand.

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. And a very fast way to get hit with a head-spinning lawsuit.

The L.A. Times reports that a burger joint in Mexico called "In-I-Nout" has changed its name and flipped its burger-flipping style after facing legal action from In-N-Out. In-I-Nout "borrowed" In-N-Out's recipes and used the chain's signature red diner booths and logo design, per the report.

X user Cole Paterson tweeted this commercial for the ripoff restaurant:

Don't know how I missed this last week, but apparently there's a knock off In-N-Out in Mexico called In-I-Nout pic.twitter.com/EOW2e0y8F9 — Cole Patterson? (@ColePattersonCA) August 14, 2023

If you were curious to make an actual run for the border to see how In-I-Nout compares, don't bother packing your bags. While In-N-Out would not comment, representatives made it clear that there was "ongoing litigation," and the Times reports that In-I-Nout is no more. It's now called "Sofi's Burger" and the owners have rebranded their Instagram account.

Sofi's did not respond to the Times' requests for comments and seems to be charging ahead with business, posting job listings for cooks, servers and other staffers. And while the signage and the look of the joint have changed, for local diners one important facet remains in place from In-I-Nout's glory days: Papitas estilo Aminal! (Translation: Animal fries!)

