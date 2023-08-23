Kevin Ford has worked at the Burger King at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas for over two decades.

Talk about hard work and dedication paying off!

A Burger King employee worked for over two decades at the chain without taking a single sick day, and management rewarded him with a movie ticket and candy for his labor. The internet, however, is gifting him more than $400,000.

Kevin Ford, who works in Las Vegas at the Harry Reid International Airport Burger King, went viral after a video of him receiving the goodie bag from management (and his genuine appreciation of it) made the rounds.

"I'm actually sad, this breaks my heart," one viewer wrote on Instagram. "I hope you're getting treated better now wherever you are."

After an overwhelming response from viewers claiming that Ford deserved more for his efforts, his daughter Seryna tried her luck at starting a GoFundMe to see if social media would rally together to help raise more money for her father.

"He originally began working at this job as a single father when he gained custody of me and my older sister 27 years ago," she penned on the GoFundMe page. "Then as our family grew and he remarried, he continued to work there because of the amazing health insurance that was provided through this employer because it was unionized. This got all four of his daughters through high school and college with full healthcare coverage."

The goal was originally set to $250,000 and as of last week, surpassed that by nearly double as it reached over $422,000.

"There's a lot of ugly going on right now. There's a lot of tragedy with all the things that you see on the news daily, and I think for once people just want to be a part of something beautiful," Ford emotionally told TODAY. "And believe me, this is so beautiful."

Still, despite his life-changing earnings and newfound popularity in the media, Ford maintains that he has no plans to retire anytime soon.