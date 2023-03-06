No, it isn't your WiFi.

Twitter was down on Monday afternoon after hundreds of users started reporting that hyperlinks and images were not working on the site.

The social media platforms redirect link service, t.co, is thought to be the cause of the outage.

Wow is Twitter down for anyone else all the likes are so wonky no idea how thats happening haha — PFT Commenter(DC Defenders 3-0) (@PFTCommenter) March 6, 2023

Back around the beginning of the year, there was a lot of overheated talk that Twitter was about to break down. Welp, it took about three months for the first truly massive tech failure. — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) March 6, 2023

You can't post images on Twitter right now, likely because the site's URL shortener/redirect service (https://t.co/lxSJ4DFhQA) is down. Don't want to be controversial, but I don't think this is good for https://t.co/KFR89a1fA2. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) March 6, 2023

The company confirmed the issues via the Twitter Support account just past noon EST on Monday and chalked up the outages to an "internal change that had some unintended consequences."

via Twitter

According to DownDetector, 8,378 users had reported issues with the social media platform as of 11:57 a.m. EST.

Users clicking on links in Tweets received API error messages telling them that their 'API Code does not include access to this endpoint' and have been unable to access external content.

Twitter did not specify what exact issues it was referring to via the Twitter Support account.

"Since Twitter," "Oh Twitter," and #TwitterDown were all trending globally on Monday.

Twitter also crashed in February when users tried to create new posts and got an error message that said: "You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets." At the time, other users noted they were no longer able to follow new users or see an updated list of their followers.