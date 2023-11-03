Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is relocating from his longtime home in Seattle to the beachside city of Miami.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Bezos shared the news alongside a video from the Seattle garage where he established Amazon almost 30 years ago.

"As exciting as the move is, it's an emotional decision for me," Bezos wrote. "Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart."

The tech billionaire says he's moving to be closer to his parents and the Cape Canaveral operations of Blue Origin LLC, Bezo's space exploration company.

Last month, Bezos purchased a seven-bedroom mansion in Miami for $79 million located next door to his other Miami mansion, a 2.8-acre home, which Bezos purchased in August for $68 million. Both homes sit in Indian Creek, a man-made barrier island in the Miami area known as the "Billionaire Bunker."

Along with his new Miami home — or homes? — Bezos has properties in Washington, D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, and Maui, along with a 300,000-acre ranch in Texas, which serves as the base for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launch site.

Indian Creek in Miami, Florida. Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group | Getty Images.

As the world's third richest person, Bezos boasts a net worth of $161 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bezos' announcement came on the same day that the FTC released a new, less-redacted lawsuit against Amazon, revealing new details about the accusations against the tech giant, including claims that Bezos "directly ordered" the advertising team to intentionally inundate its search results with irrelevant "defect" ads as a means to "drive up Amazon's advertising profits."

However, Amazon has refuted the accusations.

"The claim that Amazon leadership directed employees to accept more advertising defects that would degrade the customer experience is grossly misleading and taken out of context," Tim Doyle, an Amazon spokesman, told Entrepreneur.

