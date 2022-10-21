If you're a fan looking for a Jeffrey Dahmer costume this Halloween, there's one site you can skip: .

The online retailer banned the sale of costumes inspired by the serial killer following a surge of interest thanks to the hit Netflix true crime series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

The site found that the costumes — which include orange jumpsuits, masks, and his signature glasses — are in violation of its policy on violence and violent crimes. The policy prohibits selling items that "promote or glorify violence" or are inspired by notorious events or people.

"These items are prohibited for sale on our site and we are removing them," an eBay spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. As of this writing, eBay shows zero results for Jeffrey Dahmer costumes.

The decision followed a slew of online criticism towards anyone considering trick or treating as Dahmer.

im just gon go head and say it, put the jeffrey dahmer costumes back in the closet. we ain't having it!!!!!! — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) October 19, 2022

AND YOU THOUGHT THIS WAS FUNNY??! FOLKS FAMILY MEMBERS DIED BECAUSE THIS MAN!!! I CAN UNDERSTAND IF IT WAS CHUCKY BECAUSE HE NOT REAL!! BUT THIS WAS A REAL SERIAL KILLER!!! YALL ARE SICK!!! JEFFREY DAHMER IS NOT A COSTUME!!! pic.twitter.com/ZzrOwAiR4Z — Mamba Out (@kcjj_04) October 20, 2022

The costume's popularity follows the renewed curiosity around Dahmer and Ryan Murphy's new Netflix series.

The serial killer murdered 17 people (that we know of) and engaged in necrophilia, cannibalism, and dismemberment of his victims' bodies. Since the show's release on Sept. 21, it's ranked as one of the most streamed show's ever with 701.37 million hours viewed in the first 28 days of its release, per Forbes.