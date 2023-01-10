Elon Musk seems to have found himself a new enemy in comedian Jimmy Fallon after The Tonight Show host referenced the billionaire's children in a song about the newest Omicron sub-variant.

Fallon's ill-received jingle aired on a January 5 episode of his late-night talk show where he attempted to make light of the new subvariant called XBB.1.5, which on paper looks similar to the name of Musk's son X Æ A-Xii.

"It's a new strain, but it isn't the same," Fallon riffed. "Sounds more like Elon Musk's kid's name."

The video quickly made its rounds on Twitter where one version of the clip has been viewed over 3.2 million times.

I don't care if you're pro or anti... This is nuts! What the hell happened to @jimmyfallon?!? pic.twitter.com/Ckoux2btHC — The Joe Rogan Experience Companion (@TheJRECompanion) January 9, 2023

The clip was retweeted by journalist Glenn Greenwald who called the song a "new low," pointing out that Fallon is encouraging viewers to use masks while indoors but is ironically filming in a studio where he and his crew are not.

It was this Tweet that gained Musk's attention, who replied to the sentiment with one simple word.

Tragic — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2023

"Tragic," he bluntly wrote.

"Naming your kid took way more talent than whatever the hell that was," one user joked to Musk.

The same day that the song aired, Musk took to Twitter to poll his followers as to whether or not he should "stay out of politics" or "keep shooting his feet."

The latter won in a 57.2% win.

X Æ A-Xii (pronounced X Ash A Twelve) is Musk's son that he shares with his former partner, the musician Grimes.

They also share a daughter together, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.