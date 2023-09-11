Hostess Brands Finds a New Owner in Jam Giant J.M. Smucker in $5.6 Billion Deal Hostess Brands is known as the maker of Twinkies, Ding Dongs, and other packaged treats.

By Sam Silverman

Key Takeaways

  • Hostess shares grew by almost 20% following the news.
  • The sales comes after years of financial hardships for Hostess Brands.

J.M. Smucker is about to be the hostess with the mostess.

The jam giant announced on Monday that it is purchasing Hostess Brands, known as the maker of Twinkies, HoHos, and other packaged baked goods, for a whopping $5.6 billion.

As part of the deal, which valued the company at $34.25 a share, Smucker will take on Hostess' outstanding debt of about $900 million, according to CNBC. Hostess shareholders can expect to receive $30 in cash and a .03002 share of Smucker's stock for each Hostess share they own.

RELATED: Smucker's Employees Actually Want to Go Into the Office — Here's Why The Company's Return-to-Office Policy Works

Following the news, Hostess shares grew by 19% in premarket trading.

The deal is expected to solidify in January during Smucker's fiscal third quarter.

What is the history of the Hostess company?

Hostess has been in business for 94 years, but not without financial hardships.

Created in 1919, the company was owned by Continental Baking Co. until 1995 when Interstate Bakeries Corp. acquired Continental Banking in a $330 million deal, per Fox News.

Under Interstate Bakeries, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2004 and later renamed itself Hostess Brands.

The company filed for bankruptcy in 2012 amid the Bakery Workers union strike and paused production of its products. That was until private equity firms Apollo Global Management and Metropoulos & Co. saved the brand by acquiring the company's assets, bringing Hostess back to stores in July 2013, per CNN.

Then in 2016, Hostess became an independent publicly traded company following a merger with another private equity firm, Gores Group.

"I am extremely proud of the entire Hostess Brands team for the legacy they created in building a premier snacking company and driving industry-leading returns for our investors," Andy Callahan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hostess Brands said in a press release.

"We believe this is the right partnership to accelerate growth and create meaningful value for consumers, customers, and shareholders," Callahan said. "Our companies share highly complementary go-to-market strategies, and we are very similar in our core business principles and operations."
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. She writes for our news team with a focus on investigating scandals. Her coverage and expertise span from business news, entrepreneurship, technology, and true crime, to the latest in entertainment and TV news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Bankruptcy Food Businesses News and Trends Buyouts Business News

Most Popular

See all
Franchise

These 7 Side Hustle Franchise Types Can Earn You Full Time Cash

Making your side hustle a franchise allows you to take advantage of an established brand and proven business model while having the flexibility to manage your time and resources — and, in many cases, make full time money.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Business News

Teen Dies After Attempting Hershey-Owned Company's 'One Chip Challenge' at School, Product to Be Pulled From Shelves

The $10 chip, from Amplify Snack Brands' Paqui, is coated with the world's hottest chile pepper.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

This Texas Mom's Pumpkin Porch Displays — Which Can Cost More Than $8,000 — Are Already Sold Out, Thanks to One Very Strategic Move

The designs at the Dallas Arboretum inspired Heather Torres to get creative — then she saw a prime business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'I Don't Appreciate What You Do to Small Businesses': Pizza Shop Owner Goes Viral After Bad Barstool Review, Says Business Is Booming

Dave Portnoy's pizza review of Dragon Pizza turned sour when the owner called out the Barstool owner in a new viral video.

By Sam Silverman
Productivity

'This Meeting Could've Been an Email': How to Know When a Meeting Is Really Necessary

Instead of having your employees dread meetings, create a dynamic session for them so they can feel their time is being valued by learning the five Ps of productive meetings.

By Jason Miller
Living

Here Kitty, Kitty! Help Your Cat Stay Active with This Interactive Cat Toy for just $24.99.

It comes with LED lights, is rechargeable, and is 30% off.

By Entrepreneur Store